Community fund awards more than $21,000 in grants

More than $21,000 was granted to local organizations in January through the Park Rapids Area Community Fund (PRACF), a component fund with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Projects approved for funding included:



CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, for Hubbard in Prevention

Heartland Arts, for a mural at 2nd St. and Main Ave.

Park Rapids Rotary Foundation, for annual July fireworks

Armory Arts & Events Center, for a printmaking workshop

Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for monthly activities

Park Rapids Area Schools, for the 2023 high school prom

Hubbard First Response, for equipment

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, for an ACEs conference

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Clinic, for equipment

The community fund provides financial support to charitable, educational and public-purpose activities, projects and services that enhance the quality of life enjoyed by residents and/or visitors in the Park Rapids area.

“It is always impressive to see all the grant applications that come in,” said PRACF chair Sue Tomte. “Although not all requests are funded, we were fortunate to be able to provide funding to these programs this year.”

For more information about the community fund, contact Terri Darco at terrid@nwmf.org. To support the mission of the PRACF, visit www.nwmf.org, click on “Give Now,” and select the Park Rapids Area Community Fund in the drop-down menu.