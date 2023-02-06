Community fund awards more than $21,000 in grants
The Park Rapids Area Community Fund supports projects that enhance the quality of life in the Park Rapids area.
More than $21,000 was granted to local organizations in January through the Park Rapids Area Community Fund (PRACF), a component fund with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.
Projects approved for funding included:
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, for Hubbard in Prevention
- Heartland Arts, for a mural at 2nd St. and Main Ave.
- Park Rapids Rotary Foundation, for annual July fireworks
- Armory Arts & Events Center, for a printmaking workshop
- Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for monthly activities
- Park Rapids Area Schools, for the 2023 high school prom
- Hubbard First Response, for equipment
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation, for an ACEs conference
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Clinic, for equipment
The community fund provides financial support to charitable, educational and public-purpose activities, projects and services that enhance the quality of life enjoyed by residents and/or visitors in the Park Rapids area.
“It is always impressive to see all the grant applications that come in,” said PRACF chair Sue Tomte. “Although not all requests are funded, we were fortunate to be able to provide funding to these programs this year.”
For more information about the community fund, contact Terri Darco at terrid@nwmf.org. To support the mission of the PRACF, visit www.nwmf.org, click on “Give Now,” and select the Park Rapids Area Community Fund in the drop-down menu.