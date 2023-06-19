Comedy, drama, zombies emerge from playwriting workshop

Guided by New York City professional playwrights, seven regional writers experienced going from a blank page to a live performance.

Greg Paul and Melanie Goodreaux partnered to create the Workbench New Play Workshop. Now in its third consecutive year, it is free and open to all levels of writing experience.

For one intensive week, they lead budding playwrights through a series of writing exercises – until the public showing of the 10-minute plays at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Each writer was given an object to inspire their storytelling, perhaps even drive the theme. Exercises helped them develop character and dialogue in a rough draft.

Goodreaux said, “Throughout the week, we’re basically waiting for the process of them to lay down the structure with the characters, to work on the mechanics of the play and then to also be open to the muse.”

Local actors read through the final scripts with director Julie Kjenaas. Stage lights went up on the skits on Sunday, June 18.

Paul told the audience that this year’s crop of playwrights involved brand-new writers, but also very experienced ones.

“The stories are all very, very different, and it’s very exciting,” he said.

Levi Trygstad and Hawken Paul portray the devious goblin Dante and a perpetually angry Donny in "The Donny & Dante Show: Double D Enemies." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

RJ Wattenhofer of Park Rapids is a writer, fine artist, designer and coder, by trade. In his play, “Jax and Ronald,” trouble ensues when a man’s golden retriever starts to talk.

According to his bio, Wattenhofer previously owned an independent film company in Seattle, Wash. One of his screenplays made it onto the Top 10 list of Triggerstreet.com.

A wannabe writer working in a bookstore is urged to pursue his dreams by a customer in “Simon Says,” written by Emily Kjenaas. Her play was inspired by a pop-up children’s book about kissing.

A 2018 Park Rapids Area High School graduate, Emily recently finished her first year teaching 10th grade English in Wahpeton, ND. She has acted for the Workbench New Play Workshop in prior years. She was “excited to get out of her comfort zone and write for the event this time.”

Hannah Lewis delved into a tumultuous mother-daughter relationship in “The Darkness has not Overcome It.” A successful lesbian painter clashes with her deeply religious mother, who is then diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Lewis is currently pursuing an English and music double major at Bemidji State University. This was the Nevis resident’s first attempt at playwriting.

A worldwide zombie apocalypse is the focus of Tom David Barna’s “People are Dying to Eat You.” The Minneapolis writer has penned more than 30 full-length and short plays, along with children’s books. His recent play, “Music In The Clouds,” debuted at the Stoll Theatre in Minneapolis in 2022. He is the recipient of five McKnight Artist Grants. In 2021, he received the prestigious Minnesota State Board Artist Grant.

Season Ellison crafted “For Your Eyes Only,” exploring the sparse details about Sheena Easton’s mother, Annie Orr.

Ellison directs the Honors Program at Bemidji State University, where she teaches theater, humanities and honors classes.

Juleigh Prosser, a writer from Bagley, wrote “60 Minutes and Beyond.” It was based on her given object: a plastic, rooster-shaped kitchen timer.

Two characters with a mutual hatred of each other find themselves trapped in a TV-show-like purgatory in Finn Paul’s “The Donny & Dante Show: Double D Enemies.” Finn is currently developing his first graphic novel. He’s the son of Greg Paul and Lisa Dove.

Barna, along with the other participants, highly praised the “fabulous” director and actors. “You’re a godsend to writers who write crap,” said Barna, a self-described “crappy writer.”

The six-member cast involved Lisa Dove, Abby Jasmer, Aaron Kjenaas, Hawken Paul, Levi Trygstad and Nadia Yliniemi. Lorri Jager read the stage directions.