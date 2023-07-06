Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Clutter at Menahga City Cemetery hinders groundskeeping

Plants are spreading. Someone planted a tree. The collection of memorabilia and trash around the gravestones make it hard for city employees to mow and weed whip.

MenahgaCityHall2022Wide.jpg
Menahga City Hall 2022
Shannon Geisen/ Park Rapids Enterprise
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Today at 4:49 PM

Baskets, trees, solar-powered lights – and even trash – placed at the Menahga City Cemetery are causing headaches for the groundskeeper.

RELATED ARTICLES:

“We deal with this constantly,” said Ralph Cox, the city’s building maintenance manager.

He met with the Menahga City Council at their June 26 meeting.

Cox pointed out that one of the main routes to the cemetery, by the school bus garage, doesn’t have a sign listing the cemetery’s rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plants are spreading, he said. Someone planted a tree. The collection of records, baseball bats, beer cans, flowers and other items around the gravestones make it hard for city employees to mow and weed whip.

“It gets so cluttered around them,” he said. “If you tip one over, they complain about it.”

According to the city’s website, “Plants, small potted shrubs and flowers may be placed on cemetery plots. No trees, shrubs or vines may be planted nor fences be erected.”

The city reserves the right to remove any tree, shrub, vine, plant or flowers “which may be unsightly, dangerous or not in keeping with the landscape.”

The city also reserves the right “to remove all monuments, markers, flowers, plants, trees, decorations or other similar things without liability to the owner whenever any of these objects become unsafe or unsightly.”

Artificial flowers and memorials can be placed on cemetery plots after May 20 and must be removed by Sept. 15.

Some cemeteries have memorials removed by June 15, Cox noted.

Cox and administrative technician Jensine Kurtti are drafting updated rules. Cox will also acquire quotes for a second rules sign for the other entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business, the council did the following:

  • Learned from Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane that a $300-million public safety package was passed by the 2023 Minnesota Legislature. This one-time public safety funding is for local, county and tribal governments. Lane said a press release from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association estimates Menahga will receive $59,000 by December.
  • Accepted the $5,050 quote from L&B Excavating of Menahga to dig around the city’s well No. 2. The council previously accepted J&S Handyman, but they didn’t have the necessary equipment.
  • Accepted J Brothers Mechanical’s quote of $4,469 to connect the public works’ shop sewer to the city’s main sewer line.
  • Rejected Becker Transport’s offer to buy the city’s compost pile.
  • Learned that property and casualty insurance renewal through League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust fell from $80,855 last year to $$75,676 this year.
  • Approved a 50-cent-per-hour raise for seasonal worker Jim Moeller and gave Cox authority to increase the $15.50 wage up to $16 per hour as he sees fit.
  • Accepted donations to Sounds of Spirit Lake, totaling $7,855.
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
pony.JPG
Lifestyle
Horseback trail rides are now offered near Snellman
2h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: July 10-14, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DiggingStormwaterMain.070623.7134.jpg
Local
PHOTO GALLERY: Progress of PRoject 309 construction to June 27
9h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rep. Matt Grossell web.jpg
Minnesota
NW Minn. Rep. Grossell pleads guilty to 4th-degree DWI
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
JohnYoung070223.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bull riders seek glory at Headwaters Xtreme Bulls
4h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
City of Menahga reactivates deferred assessments
6d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
SoapboxDerby3.070523.N.PRE.6756.jpg
Local
Laporte streets overflow with Independence Days fun
3d ago
 · 
By  Robin Fish