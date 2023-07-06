Clutter at Menahga City Cemetery hinders groundskeeping

Baskets, trees, solar-powered lights – and even trash – placed at the Menahga City Cemetery are causing headaches for the groundskeeper.

“We deal with this constantly,” said Ralph Cox, the city’s building maintenance manager.

He met with the Menahga City Council at their June 26 meeting.

Cox pointed out that one of the main routes to the cemetery, by the school bus garage, doesn’t have a sign listing the cemetery’s rules.

Plants are spreading, he said. Someone planted a tree. The collection of records, baseball bats, beer cans, flowers and other items around the gravestones make it hard for city employees to mow and weed whip.

“It gets so cluttered around them,” he said. “If you tip one over, they complain about it.”

According to the city’s website, “Plants, small potted shrubs and flowers may be placed on cemetery plots. No trees, shrubs or vines may be planted nor fences be erected.”

The city reserves the right to remove any tree, shrub, vine, plant or flowers “which may be unsightly, dangerous or not in keeping with the landscape.”

The city also reserves the right “to remove all monuments, markers, flowers, plants, trees, decorations or other similar things without liability to the owner whenever any of these objects become unsafe or unsightly.”

Artificial flowers and memorials can be placed on cemetery plots after May 20 and must be removed by Sept. 15.

Some cemeteries have memorials removed by June 15, Cox noted.

Cox and administrative technician Jensine Kurtti are drafting updated rules. Cox will also acquire quotes for a second rules sign for the other entrance.

