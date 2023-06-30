City of Menahga reactivates deferred assessments

The city of Menahga has $114,522 of deferred assessments to collect on tax-forfeited properties (TFL) that were sold.

“Once they were purchased, it’s the city’s responsibility to get a hold of them (the new owners) and let them know that they are no longer deferred and that interest will start accruing,” administrative technician Jensine Kurtti explained to the Menahga City Council in June. “Well, that was not done.”

Lost revenue last year alone was $8,000, Kurtti said, along with the fact the city hasn’t been able to accrue an average of 6% interest, “so the sooner we can get these done, the better.”

Kurtti said two major property owners bought the TFL, “so it’s only a matter of six or seven letters going out.”

Working with Wadena County, Kurtti and Alvina Kytta acquired the parcel numbers and the amount of the assessments. They drafted a letter to property owners, informing them their special assessments will be reactivated in 2024.

Residents have the option to pay in full to the city of Menahga or pay Wadena County, plus accrued interest, with their property taxes in 2024.

Following council approval, Kurtti said the letters would be mailed and owners given until July 1 to pay in full or start accruing interest of 6-7%. The interest rate reflects the 5% bond rate with a 2% add-on, which is normal procedure, Kurtti said.

This discovery led Kurtti to another question: “Why does the city of Menahga have a deferred assessment of $7,165 from 1996?”

She and Kytta determined it’s the grinder pump station for the Odland Addition. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Kurtti said, the city levied for sewer improvements to keep the public works department cash flowing.

“We have plenty of money in the sewer fund to pay off our own deferred assessment that’s been sitting there for almost 30 years,” she said.

The council approved moving those dollars from the sewer fund to the debt service fund.

In other business, the council accepted donations of $2,000 from the Menahga VFW and $1,500 from Wolf Pack for Hooked on Fishing. Blueberry Township donated $1,000 toward the city’s cemetery.