City of Menahga can’t ban concealed weapons

There’s no general authority for the city of Menahga to ban permitted pistols from being carried into public facilities.

Menahga Police Chief Amy Lane informed the Menahga City Council at their May 22 meeting.

“Basically, the only person that they can give a yes or no, as far as carrying, are to employees,” Lane said, referencing a League of Minnesota Cities memo from August 2020.

Last month, Menahga City Council member Mike Netland proposed exploring a concealed weapons ban on city-owned premises. Lane was tasked with researching the options.

“Well, that answers that,” Netland said.

Police officer helps capture arsonist

Lane commended Menahga police officer Joe White for assisting the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office in “a rather dangerous situation” in Sebeka.

A May 13 structure fire in North Germany Township led to the pursuit of a male who threatened the complainant and his son with a firearm and then fled the scene, according to a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The armed suspect was located at the Sebeka West Cemetery, where he was barricaded and shot three rounds into the wooded area adjacent to the cemetery, according to the sheriff’s report.

“A perimeter was set up all the way around the area, with several law enforcement officers. They ended up getting a drone there. They kept him in one area, then he did start to take off,” Lane recounted.

A sheriff’s deputy and White were able to chase the suspect and tackle him, she said. “It was a good ending for everyone, thank God.”

The Menahga Police Department received a letter of appreciation from the sheriff’s office. Jason Goble, 47, of Lakeville, Minn. was subsequently arrested and charged with arson, assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

In related business, Lane said the 2016 Ford Explorer squad car is disabled. “The steering finally went out completely,” she said.

A repair quote from K&K Auto Repair, Inc. of Menahga totalled $1,950. The council approved the bid.

She also reported one arrest for gross misdemeanor driving under the influence and one for felony assault in the past month.

In other business, the council did this:

Heard a suggestion from city engineer Chris Thorson of Ulteig Engineering to add white, dashed lines to outline the bike path as it goes across Balsam Ave. NW. “With a curve like this, we are seeing ‘curve creep’ by the traffic,” Thorson wrote. “Mostly unintended by the driver, but with the lack of a centerline on a curve, drivers seem to drift over too far to compensate for making the curve.” The council asked Yliniemi to acquire updated pavement marking quotes to include this suggestion.

Accepted a $4,500 quote from J Brothers Mechanical of Menahga to remove a dump tank at the city public works shop and replace broken sewer pipe from the shop to the city sewer system.

Decided to shut off water to the 10 or so non-working water meters at residences after a final 15-day notice. For the past year, Yliniemi has been contacting owners in order to replace the meters with new ones.

Paid $11,084 to Keith Kurtti for city street sweeper repairs.

Approved a $500 quote for excavating around well No. 2 from J&S Handyman.

Agreed to advertise for lifeguards at $15 per hour. “The city is still liable if somebody gets hurt, whether there’s lifeguards or not” on the city beach or raft, said Public Works Director Ron Yliniemi. Another option is a beach attendant who can report misbehavior, etc. to the police, he suggested.

Acknowledged the Menahga VFW and Ralph Cox for holding a meatball fundraiser. Proceeds were used to improve the horseshoe pits at the city campground. Cox thanked the numerous workers who helped at the dinner and at the pits.