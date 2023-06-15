City council denies Park Rapids HRA’s waiver request

The Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, June 13 denied a request from the Park Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority (PRHRA) to waive building permit fees for upcoming improvements on the River Heights Apartments.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





Scott Wilson, executive director of the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), had requested the waiver at the council’s May 23 meeting for either a window replacement project, roofing repair or both. The Cass County HRA administers the federally subsidized PRHRA by contract with the city.

At the prior meeting, the council asked what part of the fees would involve cost to the city, including the contracted building official’s inspection fees and a state surcharge. City Administrator Angel Weasner now reported:



The window project alone would cost the city about $1,892.

The cost for the roofing project would be $2,237.

The total cost of both projects together, valued at $580,000, would be $3,485, including the state surcharge.

Weasner said that if the city waived its fees, it would still ask the PRHRA to pay that amount to cover costs.

However, she noted that the city has always paid its own building permits, for instance, when constructing a new public works storage facility last year.

Weasner said the city sometimes offers similar fee waivers as a grant for an in-kind match, but the PRHRA was not requesting an in-kind grant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council member Liz Stone’s motion to deny the request passed 3-1, absent council member Tim Little and with council member Bob Wills opposed.