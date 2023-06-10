Church group helps boys become men at Long Lake resorts

Editor’s note: When the railroad was built in Park Rapids in 1891, it easily brought tourists to our lovely lakes and pines country. To laud our area’s rich, 132-year history as a summer vacationland, the Park Rapids Enterprise is launching a new series, entitled “Making Northern Minn. Memories."

Generations of families and groups have developed lasting connections with our natural resources and the good people at resorts, campgrounds and parks who cater to them. Tourism is an obvious economic driver for Hubbard County, but it’s also prompted life-changing experiences for vacationers and locals. Do you have a remarkable story or tradition to share? Contact Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-732-3364.

Dominic Silva caught his first-ever walleye on Friday, June 2 on Long Lake.

The 9-year-old boy from Princeton, Minn. was born without hands and feet.

But that’s only the beginning of this story.

Dominic has been staying at Shady Pointe Resort and Cedar Shores Resort with his dad, Lyndon Masloski, since he was 2.

It’s been a life-altering experience for both father and son.

They participate in an annual men’s fraternity retreat to Park Rapids. It’s organized by their church, Cross of Life, and Pastor Joel Severson.

Bonding and mentorship

It all began 29 years ago with a men’s fishing trip.

“For two years, we went up to the Boundary Waters in canoes, and we nearly died,” said Severson, an Iraq veteran with 35 years of military service. “It was pouring down rain and 38 degrees.”

In 1999, a congregation member suggested Cedar Shores Resort in Park Rapids.

Anywhere between 30 to 60 men and boys arrive each year, traditionally on the first weekend of June.

One year, they had about 78 guys. “We filled up the resort here,” Severson explained, and spilled over into neighboring Shady Pointe Resort. “The relationship ever since has been outstanding.”

Thirty men and boys from Princeton, Minn. gathered at two resorts on Long Lake last weekend for their annual retreat. Contributed/Cross of Life Church

The weekend is filled with campfires, swimming, fishing and camaraderie.

Severson said, “We’re out here fishing and telling stories – and some are true – and the fish keep getting bigger and bigger.”

But all joking aside, the retreat has a serious mission.

“When we bring guys up, this isn’t just a weekend of willy-nilly fishing and stuff. It’s a purposeful bonding between men, brothers and our young brothers,” Severson said.

It’s inspired by Men’s Fraternity, founded by Dr. Robert Lewis in 1990 in Arkansas.

Transitioning from boy to man

On Saturday night, they hold a knighting ceremony around a big bonfire for boys 13 years old and older.

Pastor Joel Severson organizes a men's fraternity retreat, held for nearly 25 years at Long Lake resorts in Park Rapids. He holds a ceremonial coin with Aaron Silva and Dominic Silva. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We here in America are one of the few nations that don’t really have a set time, ritual” for a boy’s transition into manhood, Severson said. “We’ve got to do something where boys know it’s time to become a man, even a young man, of integrity and responsibility and our word is our bond.”

This year, they knighted two boys.

Using his “Excalibur,” Severson welcomes them “into a band of brothers.” Everybody previously knighted stands behind the pastor.

Then a dad, uncle, neighbor or mentor tells the boy, “‘You know what, son, I love you. I’m so proud of you, and this is what you are really good at,’” Severson recounted. “We need to hear that, that people care about us.”

There’s a military tradition, Severson explained, that when someone does “something of purpose and excellence, we get coined.”

A unique coin is inscribed with Biblical examples of "the armor of God." A typo resulted in "gird your lion" instead of "gird your loin," "but we're in the forgiving business," said Severson. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

So he had special coins produced. One side lists the “armor of God:” breastplate of righteousness, sword of spirit, helmet of salvation, shield of faith and feet of peace.

The other side says, “A real man is someone who rejects passivity, accepts responsibility, leads courageously and expects the greater reward – God’s reward.”

The reverse side of the coin describes "a real man." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

This coin is slapped into the boy’s hand during the ceremony.

Many carry that coin with them years later.

“I knighted my son, who is now 32,” Severson recalled. “He carries his around. He said, You know, Dad, when there are tough times, I pull it out and reminds me that I’m not alone.’”

Unforgettable memories

Lyndon joined the retreat, after meeting his wife, Ana Silva, and becoming members of Cross of Life Church.

“Me and this boy made some memories that we’ll never forget,” he said.

Dominic was born with a limb deficiency. Doctors don’t really understand why it happened, Lyndon said. “It’s actually not rare.”

Dominic will be a fourth grader this fall. He’s homeschooled.

“It’s amazing watching him excel and doing every other thing that kids are doing,” Lyndon said.

Both being avid anglers, catching a 24-inch walleye on Friday was significant.

“Dominic was super-surprised. When he hooked into that fish, I’m glad he had his lifejacket on because it almost pulled him right over the side of the boat,” Lyndon said. “I bet everybody on the lake could he hear him screaming ‘Oh my gosh!’”

While Dominic appears to be some sort of fish whisperer, Lyndon said “a fancy new fish finder” may have helped, too.

“Every year that he comes up here, he learns more and more and more about fishing,” he said.

His second year at the retreat, a 4-year-old Dominic learned how to cast on his own, “which was a huge accomplishment.

“Now he’s to the point where he’s learning how to take the hook out of the fish.”

The retreat also features a 45-minute fishing contest for boys under 12. They all gather on the dock. Whoever catches the most and the biggest wins prizes.

Dominic has dominated this event, catching the largest fish six years in a row.

The thought of leaving the beloved resort sends Dominic into tears.

Wanita Nosbush, co-owner of Cedar Shores with husband Jerry, greets everyone by name. She asks about family members who didn’t attend this year’s retreat.

Terry Seter, who owns Shady Pointe which is currently undergoing renovations, gave up his house for the Silvas. He always shares his boat as well.

Seter said of Dominic, “He’s a special boy.”

Lyndon is equally impressed by Seter. “He’s a one-of-a-kind man. He really is just the most generous person you could ever meet. He’s blessed us beyond belief.”

Fun no matter what

They’ve encountered “all sorts of weather up here,” recalled Severson.

One year, tornadoes came across the lake. “A lot of prayer. We had boys out in boats, and God took care of that,” he said.

Sleet blasted them another year.

“I’ll never forget this one kid named Joey. He came out of the lake, and he was blue. Lips blue. Nose blue. Fingers blue. I said ‘Joey, how’s the water?’ He said, ‘P-p-p-pastor Joel, it’s not-not-not bad.’ I said, ‘Joey, I’m not sure I believe you on that, buddy.”

Everyone has fun, no matter what, he concluded.

“On this trip, we’ve got more walleye and big fish than ever before,” Severson added..

The Princeton group will celebrate its Silver Jubilee in 2023 at the resorts.