Christmas twinkle from Star of the North

The Star of the North Marine Corps League of Park Rapids donated in December to the community Christmas dinner.

122422.P.PRE.MarineCorpsLeague102804.jpg
The Star of the North Marine Corps League donated $600 to the Park Rapids community Christmas dinner. Bagging candy on Dec. 20, 2022 are, from left, league members Bud Gates, Cliff Branham, Ed Branham, Jerry Pietila, Don Haagenson, Ron Masanz, Howard Maninga and Al Hietala.
Contributed / Don Haagenson
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 05:03 PM
