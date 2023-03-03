Chili Challenge raises $8,600 for Hubbard County Food Shelf

A winter storm dumped snow on the region Wednesday, but didn’t dampen the community spirit of giving.

Eighteen Minnesota-hardy teams arrived with enticing recipes for the Chili Challenge and raised $8,600 for the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

Inspired by Dorothy Molter, the Root Beer Lady, Lynn Denman and Mike Loeffler offered “Boundary Waters Root Beer Chili.” They carried the northwoods theme with their attire and a Dutch oven “cooking” over a "campfire." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

After a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the food shelf’s largest fundraiser returned for the 12th time to the Park Rapids American Legion on March 1.

“Considering weather conditions, the way everything went was tremendous,” said food shelf director Bob Hansen. “A very, very, very important day for us.”

“Next year, we’re inviting Mother Nature early for chili,” joked Candy Parks, one of the event’s founders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parks, a retired sales manager for the Park Rapids Enterprise, and Jean Ruzicka, a retired Enterprise reporter, launched the first Chili Challenge with the help of coworkers in 2010.

“It’s grown every year,” Ruzicka said. “It raises awareness of the food shelf.”

“This is the month to give,” added Parks.

Northview Bank held a contest at work and brought the winner – "Northview's Groovy Chili" – to Wednesday's challenge. Dee Goplerud and Gina Haggard set a groovy vibe full of peace and love at their table. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, where the state allocates funds to food shelf organizations based on local efforts. It’s not a matching fund, but the state looks at how much is raised locally and allocations are based on a funding formula. Cash and food donations throughout the month boost the Hubbard County Food Shelf’s leverage for receiving additional funding.

This year, a 9-member committee took charge of planning and co-sponsoring the Chili Challenge. The committee included food shelf staff, the Enterprise, De La Hunt Media, Park Rapids Rotary Club, Park Rapids Lions Club, Park Rapids American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.

Hubbard County Food Shelf Director Bob Hansen made the rounds at the Chili Challenge. Butch De La Hunt dishes up wife Tammy's "Hot Tower of Power." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Winners, all

Calvary Lutheran Church was the top fundraising entrant at $1,545.

“Lo and behold, they also ended up winning the crowd choice,” Hansen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loaded with dollar bills, hungry lunch goers paid a buck to sample each chili.

Calvary Lutheran’s concoction, called “Wild Game Delight,” was voted the best tasting.

They received seven more votes than second-place finisher “Willy Nilly Lions Chili” by the Park Rapids Lions Club. Only one vote separated third place from second. Taking the bronze was the Nevis Lions Club’s “Snow White & the 7 Ingredients.”

Dennis Aanenson, at left, and Bob Berdahl dish up their "Wild Game Delight," which the crowd named this year's best-tasting chili. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Bob Berdahl and Dennis Aanenson of Calvary served the winning chili with good humor.

“Everybody thinks we’ve got a little skunk bait in there,” Berdahl said. “It does have a little bit of gourmet venison.”

Berdahl processes the venison himself, culling the deer straight out of the forest. “I take care of it just the right way,” he explained. “I don’t pick it up off the highway.”

Beef and pork sausage simmer in “Wild Game Delight.” “Then I have every kind of beans – from white beans to black beans and everything in between. And a lot of spices. That’s the secret stuff,” Berdahl said.

Kamber Forbes, at left, dad Jesse Forbes and sister Areyah helped the Nevis Lions Club collect third place in the taste contest. Their white chicken chili was called "Snow White & the 7 Ingredients." Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The winter storm meant Nevis School students Kamber and Aveyah Forbes could join their dad, Jesse, at the Chili Challenge. The family represented the Nevis Lions, where Jesse is president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse said his wife makes “Snow White & the 7 Ingredients” all the time. “It doesn’t last,” he added of the beloved white chicken chili.

The Park Rapids Lions earned second-place for their "Willy Nilly Lions Chili." It was served by Kim Donahue, at left, and Zelda Novak. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Northview Bank, Enbridge, Northwoods Bank, Citizens National Bank, Edward Jones, Hubbard County Republicans, Hubbard County DFL, Charlie’s Boat and Marine, Park Rapids Rotary Club, De La Hunt Media, Heritage Community, First English Church of Menahga, Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Lynn Denman and the North Country Trail were among the local businesses or organizations vying for the title of people’s favorite.

1 / 5: 2 / 5: 3 / 5: 4 / 5: 5 / 5:

The quilt raffle brought another $1,302 into the food shelf’s coffers. The lucky winner was Susie Indrehus.

“There were 106 tickets sold,” Hansen said. “We had one party that bought five tickets and threw in a $700 check. We had another party that threw in a $1,000 check.”

New entries this year

Becky Maninga, representing Heritage Community, entered the Chili Challenge for the first time.

“I’m having a great time,” she said. “It’s been really great getting to know other people.”

Maninga brought her own white chicken chili recipe.

Becky Maninga presents "Heritage Hero Chili." "It's a white chicken chili, and it's my own recipe," she said. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

She shared friendly banter with her neighboring competitor, Jay Himango of Enbridge, who brought a red chicken brew dubbed "Energy Rich Chili.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The secret ingredient is –” she said.

“Love,” interrupted Himango.

“I actually use Young Living Essential Oils in it,” Maninga finished. “They’re vitality ones, so you can use them in food.”

Himango shook his head. “She’s a better salesperson. I’m losing out here,” he joked.

Dick Dissmore was a new contestant this year. He represented First English Church of Menahga. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Dick Dissmore was also a newbie. His “Hog Heaven Chili” was sponsored by the First English Church of Menahga.

“I call it ‘hog heaven’ because of the Italian sausage and smoked, thick bacon, and a lot of spices,” Dissmore said, adding, “I’m getting a lot of decent reviews.”

In honor of a Citizens National Bank employee battling cancer, the team highlighted her chili recipe – "Carla's Chili" – this year. Jeannie Coborn dishes up a serving while Tammy Weaver looks on. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Anticipating higher usage

After almost three years, temporary emergency benefits that helped Minnesotans with low incomes buy food during the COVID-19 pandemic are ending.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, most clients will receive their final emergency payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in March.

“Most SNAP recipients were eligible for the emergency allotments. They received either an additional $95 in benefits, or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever was greater,” stated a DHS new release this week.

This will impact Hubbard County residents.

“A lot of seniors on fixed incomes are going to be hurt desperately by it, and a lot of younger families that are on the edge of food insecurity because of their income,” Hansen said. “We’re expecting more people to show up at the food shelf than we’ve ever seen before, which is what we’re here for.”

Hansen thanked the crowd and contestants for their help.

“I want to thank you so much for filling your pots, filling your cups and filling containers around here with cash,” he said.

Monetary donations are welcomed and needed throughout March, Hansen said. Checks may be sent to Hubbard County Food Shelf, 308 Pleasant Ave. South, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

For more information about using the food shelf or volunteering, call Hansen at 218-732-1282.

ADVERTISEMENT