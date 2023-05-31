Child injured, operator cited in ATV crash

An ATV driver was cited for careless/reckless operation after an accident on May 23 in Hubbard County in which a 2-year-old child was injured.

According to an incident report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported at approximately 5:19 p.m. off State Hwy. 64 in White Oak Township.

Responding law enforcement found a Class I all-terrain vehicle (ATV) overturned on some privately owned pasture land, resting upside-down and entangled in a barbed wire fence, the report states.

The police investigation showed that a 1998 Kawasaki 0400 driven by Amy Semmler, 36, of Park Rapids was carrying three juvenile passengers.

None of the riders were wearing helmets, the report states, and the ATV had a saddle-style seat typically large enough for one driver and one passenger.

According to the report, law enforcement found tracks in the long grass indicating that the ATV was traveling east on a gravel farm trail when it went off the trail and up a small lip in the turf before overturning once and coming to rest.

Semmler explained to law enforcement that she and her mother were helping take care of the children while their parents were out of town, the report states, and she and the three children had gone to pick up clothes from their residence so they could wash them at her mother’s residence.

Semmler reportedly told law enforcement that on the way back across the pasture, the four-wheeler suddenly rolled while traveling at about 10 mph. The children told law enforcement that it happened so fast that they didn’t know what had happened.

North Memorial Ambulance Service transported Semmler from the scene due to a possible back injury, the report states. A 2-year-old passenger also sustained cuts and abrasions in the rollover.

Law enforcement cited Semmler for operating an ATV in a careless and negligent manner, due to having too many passengers for the vehicle type and the three juveniles riding without helmets.