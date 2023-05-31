99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Child injured, operator cited in ATV crash

The Kawasaki four-wheeler overturned and become entangled in a barbed wire fence on May 23 in White Oak Township.

CrashReport.png
By Staff reports
Today at 1:33 PM

An ATV driver was cited for careless/reckless operation after an accident on May 23 in Hubbard County in which a 2-year-old child was injured.

According to an incident report from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported at approximately 5:19 p.m. off State Hwy. 64 in White Oak Township.

Responding law enforcement found a Class I all-terrain vehicle (ATV) overturned on some privately owned pasture land, resting upside-down and entangled in a barbed wire fence, the report states.

The police investigation showed that a 1998 Kawasaki 0400 driven by Amy Semmler, 36, of Park Rapids was carrying three juvenile passengers.

None of the riders were wearing helmets, the report states, and the ATV had a saddle-style seat typically large enough for one driver and one passenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, law enforcement found tracks in the long grass indicating that the ATV was traveling east on a gravel farm trail when it went off the trail and up a small lip in the turf before overturning once and coming to rest.

Semmler explained to law enforcement that she and her mother were helping take care of the children while their parents were out of town, the report states, and she and the three children had gone to pick up clothes from their residence so they could wash them at her mother’s residence.

Semmler reportedly told law enforcement that on the way back across the pasture, the four-wheeler suddenly rolled while traveling at about 10 mph. The children told law enforcement that it happened so fast that they didn’t know what had happened.

North Memorial Ambulance Service transported Semmler from the scene due to a possible back injury, the report states. A 2-year-old passenger also sustained cuts and abrasions in the rollover.

Law enforcement cited Semmler for operating an ATV in a careless and negligent manner, due to having too many passengers for the vehicle type and the three juveniles riding without helmets.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
HannahBratlienbearencounterMoment.jpg
Local
Big Sand resident has close encounter with bear
May 31, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday
May 31, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner underway
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
hwy_200_kabekona053123.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Resurfacing on Hwy. 200 at Kabekona Corner underway
May 31, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday
May 31, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
060323.N.PRE.Footbridge2947.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Legion family observes Memorial Day
May 30, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish