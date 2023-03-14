Child care program on March 28 will explore local needs

Child care is more than an issue for parents. The lack of child care has far reaching impacts for the entire community and the regional economy.

A program focused on child care issues in Hubbard County will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the community room at Northwoods Bank at 1200 1st Street East in Park Rapids. The program is free to the public and handicap accessible.

The program is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area (LWV) and will feature a panel of local experts discussing their experiences with child care issues. There will also be time for questions from the public.

A second program will be held Wednesday, April 26 at Northwoods Bank.

“We’re focusing on issues in this program, and in April we’ll be focusing on resources to help meet those issues,” LWV president Carolynne White said. “Child care is an issue for both workers and employers. If you’re a shift worker, it’s worse yet. The first thing is to raise awareness on a local level. It’s one thing to look at the problem in Minnesota or in the nation, but we need to know what people can do here. I hope county and community leaders and business owners come to the program. Having a child care center here would attract workers. Maybe some businesses will consider subsidizing a center as a benefit for their employees. We hope that people will come together and form groups to start addressing some of these issues.”

The panel of local experts includes:

Hailey Sharp, a new provider in the process of getting licensed.

Zoe Mattson, a new mother who struggled with finding childcare.

Jennifer Tolle, a foster care licensor who has been employed with Hubbard County Child Welfare for over six years, working in child protection, licensing and chemical health. Tolle also has children who attended in-home daycare programs.

Leeza Branstrom, an employee of Hubbard County Social Services for six years. She works as a Child Protection Case Aide and Family Child Care Licensor.

A growing need

Since 1987, LWV Minnesota has supported policies and funding to ensure safe, affordable and quality child care throughout the state.

Last September, the Nevis Women’s Club held a conference on empowering women in rural areas.

A follow-up survey of the attendees found that child care was one of the top three topics identified as needing change.

According to Branstrom, finding child care to match working hours, paying for child care and finding openings can all prove very challenging for families.

She said the number of active childcare licenses in Hubbard has been steadily declining. In 2018, there were 58 active licenses, but in 2023 there are only 41 active licenses.

Finding infant care is especially challenging.

“Infant care is almost near impossible to find in Hubbard County as a whole,” Branstrom said. “Some of my providers have been doing this for so long, they no longer take infants because it limits what they can do with the older kids in care. As business owners, they have the right to do so.

“But a difficult scenario with that is a mom of a preschool age child finally finds great care with a provider and now she is pregnant and will have to find another family child care provider or friend to care for her infant until they reach age one when their current provider, where their older child already attends can take the younger child. I cannot imagine bringing my children to different child cares just to be able to go to work, but this is what is happening.”

The LWV is a nonpartisan organization working on issues of concern to members and the public. For more information about the child care program or joining the organization, email lwvparkrapids@lwvmn.org.