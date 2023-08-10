Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 10

News Local

CHI St. Joseph's offering community health grants

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids is accepting proposals that address mental health, substance abuse, a youth/community/recreation center and economic factors that influence wellness and obesity.

CHIStJosephs1Exterior2023.jpg
CHI St. Joseph's Health, Park Rapids
Shannon Geisen/Enterprise
By Staff reports
Today at 12:16 PM

CHI St. Joseph’s Health is inviting local, nonprofit organizations to apply for grants that support the delivery of services vital to improving well-being and improving health equity.

The application period runs through Sept. 8. Successful applicants will be announced in November for projects conducted between January and December 2024.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health is accepting proposals that address mental health, substance abuse, a youth/community/recreation center, and economic factors that influence wellness and obesity.

Ben Koppelman, CHI St. Joseph’s Health president, says, “By going beyond the walls of our hospital and partnering with nonprofit organizations who are best positioned to address systemic challenges, including those priority needs identified, we can extend our reach and build community capacity for sustainable change and support the most vulnerable to address health inequities.”

The grant program is focused specifically on significant needs identified in the most recent community health needs assessment, which CHI St. Joseph’s Health conducts every three years to identify community partners and address priority health and social needs faced by residents and the region.

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply online by visiting commonspirit.org/communitygrants. Contact Marlee Morrison at CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health with questions at 218-237-5464.

This opportunity is part of the CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants program. CHI St. Joseph’s Health is part of CommonSpirit Health.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
