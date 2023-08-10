CHI St. Joseph's offering community health grants

CHI St. Joseph’s Health is inviting local, nonprofit organizations to apply for grants that support the delivery of services vital to improving well-being and improving health equity.

MORE LOCAL NEWS





The application period runs through Sept. 8. Successful applicants will be announced in November for projects conducted between January and December 2024.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health is accepting proposals that address mental health, substance abuse, a youth/community/recreation center, and economic factors that influence wellness and obesity.

Ben Koppelman, CHI St. Joseph’s Health president, says, “By going beyond the walls of our hospital and partnering with nonprofit organizations who are best positioned to address systemic challenges, including those priority needs identified, we can extend our reach and build community capacity for sustainable change and support the most vulnerable to address health inequities.”

The grant program is focused specifically on significant needs identified in the most recent community health needs assessment, which CHI St. Joseph’s Health conducts every three years to identify community partners and address priority health and social needs faced by residents and the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply online by visiting commonspirit.org/communitygrants. Contact Marlee Morrison at CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health with questions at 218-237-5464.

This opportunity is part of the CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants program. CHI St. Joseph’s Health is part of CommonSpirit Health.

