CHI St. Joseph's Health awards scholarships

The goal of the scholarship program is to help area students who are pursuing healthcare careers and have an interest in rural healthcare,

The scholarship program is funded through the annual Gathering on the Greens golf benefit, combined with generous donations from CHI St. Joseph’s Health employees and memorials honoring Brian Koria and Laurie Hohnstadt. Hohnstadt was a nurse and Koria was a health unit Coordinator/nursing assistant in the emergency department.

This year’s recipients are listed below.

Laurie Hohnstadt Scholarship ($1,000):

Avery Cederstrom, Park Rapids

Brian Koria Scholarship ($1,000):

Haley Koons, Menahga

Natalie Backmann, Park Rapids

Graduating Senior Scholarship ($1,000):

Hailey Hofer, Menahga

Riley Schauer, Menahga

Gretchen Mayer, Menahga

Liddy DeWulf – Nevis High School

Molly Lindow – Nevis High School

Autumn Kietzman, Park Rapids

Emma Vrieze, Park Rapids

Massie Lee, Park Rapids

Kassidy Ennen, Park Rapids

Mikailey Clark, Park Rapids

Julia Harmon, Park Rapids

Carter Schultz, Park Rapids

Olivia Davis, Park Rapids

Daphney Rathcke, Sebeka

Eva Erickson, Sebeka

Maci Lake, Sebeka

Karalyn Oberfell, Walker- Hackensack- Akeley

Natalie Resch-Seely,Walker- Hackensack- Akeley

Sophia Landreville, Walker- Hackensack- Akeley

Alexa Johannsen, Walker- Hackensack- Akeley

