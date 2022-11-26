Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Check DNR updates before burning

Fire
Burning of brush piles should be postponed until there is deep snow cover to avoid fire spreading to nearby structures.
November 25, 2022 10:04 PM
Anyone who is planning to burn brush piles should first check the fire danger and burning restrictions webpage at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to see if a burning permit is required.

Escaped debris burns are the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Minnesota. A burning permit is required whenever there is less than 3 inches of continuous snowpack. 

Drought conditions over the past year mean fires can burn into the dry organic layer below the surface.These deep fires hold heat for days or sometimes months that can lead to wildfires later in the season or even next spring. When possible, consider composting or chipping the debris as this is the safest option.

Tips from the DNR news release to reduce wildfire risk include:

  • Check conditions before burning as weather and fire danger change quickly.
  • Plan your pile location. Lowland areas pose a higher risk of burning down into the dry organic layer. 
  • Always supervise your fire. Never leave it unattended. 
  • Make sure the pile is all the way out. Drown the remaining coals with water or snow, stirring and repeating until it's out cold.
  • Feel for residual heat. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

