Check DNR updates before burning

Anyone who is planning to burn brush piles should first check the fire danger and burning restrictions webpage at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to see if a burning permit is required.

Escaped debris burns are the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Minnesota. A burning permit is required whenever there is less than 3 inches of continuous snowpack.

Drought conditions over the past year mean fires can burn into the dry organic layer below the surface.These deep fires hold heat for days or sometimes months that can lead to wildfires later in the season or even next spring. When possible, consider composting or chipping the debris as this is the safest option.

Tips from the DNR news release to reduce wildfire risk include:

