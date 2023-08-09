Change orders add $345K to Park Rapids' school building project

The Park Rapids School Board on Monday, Aug. 7, approved two proposal requests presented by ICS project engineers, totaling about $345,000 in cost.

The first proposal request was for changes to the high school additions already in progress, required by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (MnDOLI) upon plan review of the project.

“This is very common on every project that we do,” said Austin May with ICS. “Once we set out for bid, we submit the drawings to the state, and whatever correction is needed we put into a change order.”

Most of the contractors involved in the project submitted bids for the change orders, including:



$93,370 for mechanical work from Masters Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

$51,797 for masonry work from Johnson-Nelson Masonry

$20,523 for tile and flooring from Arnquist Carpets Plus

$7,850 for general construction from Haataja Contracting

$4,501 for steel stud and drywall from Fergus Drywall

$4,430 for paint and wall coverings from Fransen Decorating

$3,697 for concrete work from TNT Construction Group

$1,960 for fire suppression work from Absolute Fire Protection

$1,344 for food service fixed equipment from Culinex

$1,015 for acoustic ceilings from Dow Acoustics

$800 for roofing work from Thelen Heating & Roofing

a $1,815 deduct for casework from Woodside Industries

a $4,826 deduct for doors, frames and hardware from Sell Hardware

This totals $184,646.

May said MnDOLI’s required changes ranged from structural changes to mechanical work, finishes and casework for the science lab, “but ultimately, the big ones were the bathroom changes.”

May said the bathrooms originally designed for the new gym area were of the continuous-access type, labeled men’s and women’s, while what MnDOLI wanted to see were isolated bathrooms with more labeled for women than men. He said the new bathroom design will comply with both the current code and a new code soon to take effect.

Project Manager Justin Maaninga said the change involves having a lavatory sink in each private cubicle, which required underground plumbing changes, increased masonry walls.

School board member Clayton Hoyt made a motion to approve the proposal request. The motion passed 4-0, absent board members Andrea Morgan and Colter Diekmann.

Pickup/drop-off loop

The second proposal request was to remove and replace the fill and asphalt for the deteriorating pickup and drop-off lane on the east side of Century School.

May said a study of the site showed the asphalt was not thick enough to sustain the heavy traffic it has carried. He said the asphalt varies in depth from 2-1/2 to 3 inches to as little as 1-1/2 inches.

A typical heavy-traffic road or parking lot calls for 4 inches of asphalt, he said, recommending demolition of the existing lane and replacement with 10 inches of fill and 4 inches of asphalt. Surrounding concrete will not be affected, he said.

May presented bids for the work from Howard’s Driveway Paving for $75,871 and Gordon Construction of Mahnomen for $84,734, totaling $160,605.

He said ICS reviewed the pricing and considered it fair, noting that Howard’s paved the school’s new tennis courts and is paving Century’s new west parking lot. He also noted that Gordon’s pricing assumes they will take the old fill out and put new in, but if any of the old fill can be reused, it will be deducted from the cost.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the current half-loop has lasted 20 years, with yearly repair for at least the last 10 years.

Maaninga stressed that the road wasn’t designed for heavy traffic.

Asked when the repaving would be complete, May and Maaninga said they checked with the contractors and confirmed it would be done by Aug. 28, when the teachers return to campus.

School board member Jay Pike made a motion to approve the proposal request, which passed 4-0.

Construction update

May reported that the high school administration addition, on the east side of the building, has been cleared and excavation is underway for utility tie-in.

Meanwhile, he said, foundations are complete on the high school and district administration additions at the south end of the building, and foundations are nearing completion for the new gymnasium area to the southwest.

High school roofing replacement is nearly complete, he said, and utility work is ongoing. “Overall, we’re really tracking on schedule,” he said.

Regarding Century School’s new west parking lot, May reported all concrete work, grading and the proof roll have been completed and the second layer of asphalt is nearing completion. He anticipated striping and signage to be done this week.

At the bus garage site, underground plumbing is done, May said, and foundation work continues. The pre-engineered metal building for the maintenance shed arrived on July 28.

Construction documents for the renovations at Century School have been submitted to ICS, May said, with an estimate to come before the school board for approval on Aug. 21 and the project expected to go out to bid in early 2024.