Century tykes get first taste of kindergarten Wednesday
Kinder Camp was Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Century School in Park Rapids.
PARK RAPIDS — KinderCamp for rising kindergartners was held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Century School.
Students in seven classrooms met their teachers and each other and shared stories, toys, snack time and a preview of the coming school year’s daily rituals.
Regular classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 5.
1/6: Rebecca Penning's kindergarten class crowd around two tables to snack on Goldfish crackers.
2/6: Girls in Jennifer Michaelson's kindergarten classroom line up to wash their hands before snack time.
3/6: Kim Lembcke's kindergartners circle up to share getting-to-know-you facts, like their favorite ice cream flavor and the most fun thing they did this summer.
4/6: Hailley DeRaad's kindergartners enjoy a snack of Goldfish crackers.
5/6: Kindergartner Madison poses for a "back to school" snapshot during KinderCamp in Lindy Dalberg's classroom.
6/6: Rachel Bedel's kindergartners settle into their carpet after exploring their classroom for the first time.
