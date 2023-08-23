Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Century tykes get first taste of kindergarten Wednesday

Kinder Camp was Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Century School in Park Rapids.

KindercampLittle.082623.N.PRE.3295.JPG
Emilee Little's kindergartners have a snack time during Kinder Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Century School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 2:52 PM

PARK RAPIDS — KinderCamp for rising kindergartners was held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Century School.

Students in seven classrooms met their teachers and each other and shared stories, toys, snack time and a preview of the coming school year’s daily rituals.

Regular classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 5.

KindercampPenning.082623.N.PRE.3279.JPG
1/6: Rebecca Penning's kindergarten class crowd around two tables to snack on Goldfish crackers.
KindercampMichaelson.082623.N.PRE.3311.JPG
2/6: Girls in Jennifer Michaelson's kindergarten classroom line up to wash their hands before snack time.
KindercampLembcke.082623.N.PRE.3288.JPG
3/6: Kim Lembcke's kindergartners circle up to share getting-to-know-you facts, like their favorite ice cream flavor and the most fun thing they did this summer.
KindercampDeRaad.082623.N.PRE.3267.JPG
4/6: Hailley DeRaad's kindergartners enjoy a snack of Goldfish crackers.
KindercampDalberg.082623.N.PRE.3269.JPG
5/6: Kindergartner Madison poses for a "back to school" snapshot during KinderCamp in Lindy Dalberg's classroom.
KindercampBedel.082623.N.PRE.3259.JPG
6/6: Rachel Bedel's kindergartners settle into their carpet after exploring their classroom for the first time.

Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
