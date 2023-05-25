99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Century School graduates 117 kindergartners

The class of 2035 included some huggers, some high-fivers and at least one pinky-shake giver.

Music teacher Kirsten Edevold leads the kindergartners in the song "Echo Canyon" during their graduation May 25, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By Robin Fish
Today at 3:07 PM

Kindergarten graduation had to be split between two ceremonies Thursday, May 25, at Century School in Park Rapids.

This was to accommodate seven classrooms of 16 or 17 students each, ready to start first grade.

Substitute teacher Abbey Kisner exchanges a pinky-shake with Kai Marotte, a member of Hailley DeRaad's class, during kindergarten graduation May 25, 2023, at Century School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Principal Mike LeMier called it a day to celebrate all the hard work the kindergartners have done this year. “They’ve grown in their learning, and they have grown,” he said. “They are so much taller than they were when I saw these preschoolers last year at this time. It’s nothing short of incredible, the growth our kids have made in 171 short days.”

LeMier said he talked with the kindergartners this week about all the things they have learned this year. They told him they learned to read, how to count past 100, how to tie shoes, about playing games and making friends, going through the lunch line and being good students.

Teacher Jennifer Michaelson receives a dancing, skipping hug from student Gracelynn Vogt during the kindergarten graduation May 25, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Thank you, parents, guardians and families, for all the support, encouragement and nurturing you have given your kindergartners,” he said.

Music teacher Kirsten Edevold led the children in the “We Are PR” school spirit chant, the song “On the Day I Was Born” with sign language, “I Like Me” and “Echo Canyon.”

Wyatt Wilson gives teacher Rebecca Penning a total, no-holds-barred hug during the kindergarten graduation May 25, 2023, at Century School in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

As each student’s name was called, one classroom at a time, they walked forward wearing mortar board-style paper hats and collected their diplomas, along with a choice of a hug, a handshake or a high-five.

Whatever their choice, the next time most of these students walk in a graduation, it will be 2035.

Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
