STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
Automatically Generated
Automatically Generated
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

Century 2nd graders go into business

Students learned about running a business from local business owners, then designed and presented business plans of their own.

012523.WEB.PRE.Poehlers2ndGrad65662.jpg
Kristen Poehler's second grade class at Century School worked with local business owners Jan. 9-16, 2023 to learn about how to run a business.
Contributed / Kristen Poehler
By Staff reports
January 23, 2023 03:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
012523.N.PRE.BizPresentation66342.jpg
Second graders Nolan Tompkins, Matthew Boyd, and Winsten Gartner deliver their business presentation on Park Rapids Auto Center during an economics unit in Kristen Poehler's second grade classroom, Jan. 16 at Century School.
Contributed / Kristen Poehler

Students in Kristen Poehler’s second grade classroom at Century School finished a unit on economics last week.

According to Poehler, they invited local business owners into their classroom on Jan. 9 to share their experiences owning and running a business.

“The students and business owners engaged in an active conversation with lots of questions,” said Poehler. “”The students were then tasked to create a business of their own. They had to include an advertisement, benefits to the community, list resources needed and lots of other things.”

On Jan. 16, the same business owners came back to the classroom to hear the kids’ business presentations. They included Bryan Hirt with Cuzzin’s Candy and Aunt Belle’s Confectionary, Cathy Peterson with Bella Caffé and 3rd Street Market, Kayla Daigle with Two Inlets Resort, Dr. Lora Nelson with Park Rapids Family Dental and Joanna Wallenberg with Brookside Resort.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
111423.E.PRE.PRAHSOneActCastCrew9263.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Teen thespians gearing up for one-act contest
Park Rapids Area High School will both host the public contest on Jan. 28 and put on a "Jekyll and Hyde" play of their own.
January 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Park Rapids School Board puts Century parking area out to bid
January 13, 2023 06:34 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids FFA members heading to state
January 12, 2023 06:44 PM
Local
Park Rapids celebrating SnoDaze Jan. 30-Feb. 3
January 12, 2023 05:32 AM

Related Topics: EDUCATIONPARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICTBUSINESS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Nevis School
Local
Nevis Snow Days royalty crowned
The Nevis Snow Days coronation was Jan. 17 with Kayli Bessler and Austin Ahrendt crowned as Queen and King. Snow Days royalty, from left, were ninth grade attendant Adeline Bjorklund, 10th grade attendant Olivia Simkins, Maria Gutierrez, Mya Stacey, Caitlyn Stute, Queen Kayli Bessler, King Austin Ahrendt, Lealan Norby, Joseph Houchin, Nolan Simkins, 10th grade attendant Dawson Cowfer and ninth grade attendant Elliot Harris.
January 23, 2023 02:27 PM
080820.File.PRE.NevisFireaAndRescue5266.jpg
Local
Vehicles destroyed in Nevis Twp. shed fire
A car and a side-by-side burned along with an unsided pole shed Jan. 17 on 269th Avenue.
January 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
NovakHeadshot2022.jpg
Local
PR graduate is director of NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center
Editor’s note: The Park Rapids Enterprise launched a new series of articles called “Where are they now?” to highlight the achievements of area high school graduates. While Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga and Laporte may be small, northern Minnesota towns, they produce large talent. If you know of an alum from the area who has landed a unique or exceptional job, earned a prestigious award or performed an extraordinary task, contact editor Shannon Geisen at sgeisen@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
January 23, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LA290244_Presentation-Layout 1
Local
Plans are taking shape for $4 million Akeley Hwy. 34 project
To lessen the overall impacts on motorists and businesses, the project will be constructed in three stages.
January 23, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness