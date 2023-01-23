Century 2nd graders go into business

Second graders Nolan Tompkins, Matthew Boyd, and Winsten Gartner deliver their business presentation on Park Rapids Auto Center during an economics unit in Kristen Poehler's second grade classroom, Jan. 16 at Century School. Contributed / Kristen Poehler

Students in Kristen Poehler’s second grade classroom at Century School finished a unit on economics last week.

According to Poehler, they invited local business owners into their classroom on Jan. 9 to share their experiences owning and running a business.

“The students and business owners engaged in an active conversation with lots of questions,” said Poehler. “”The students were then tasked to create a business of their own. They had to include an advertisement, benefits to the community, list resources needed and lots of other things.”

On Jan. 16, the same business owners came back to the classroom to hear the kids’ business presentations. They included Bryan Hirt with Cuzzin’s Candy and Aunt Belle’s Confectionary, Cathy Peterson with Bella Caffé and 3rd Street Market, Kayla Daigle with Two Inlets Resort, Dr. Lora Nelson with Park Rapids Family Dental and Joanna Wallenberg with Brookside Resort.