Carrier joins Nevis City Council

The Nevis City Council swore in a new council member on Monday.

Taking the oath of office were Mayor Jeanne Thompson and council members Blair Reuther and John Carrier, who were all elected in November. Carrier took over the seat briefly held by Ryan Mathisrud, who was appointed last September upon the resignation of Katelyn Rittgers.

Contributing to clean lakes

During the meeting’s public comment period, the council heard a request from Lynn Swaggert, president of the Belle Taine Lake Association (BTLA), for the city to contribute to the Hubbard County aquatic invasive species (AIS) fund.

Swaggert noted that the pay for AIS inspections has increased from $17 to $25 per hour, and that other cities and townships are doing their part while the city of Nevis has not contributed. She added that BTLA contributed $24,000 last year, which was the biggest contribution “to try to keep our lake clean.

“We realize how important that is to all of us. Without a clean lake, we’re not going to have people coming to our area.”

Asked if she has spoken to the Chamber of Commerce, Swaggert said yes, and that the Chamber donated $1,000 last year.

Thompson said the council could donate in the future, but it hasn’t been budgeted for 2023. Gray suggested bringing the matter up at the 2024 budget meeting in July.

Liquor and law enforcement

Cindy Paulsen reported on her first few weeks on the job, starting Dec. 19.

Cindy Paulsen, manager of the Nevis municipal liquor store since Dec. 19, 2022, made her first report to the Nevis City Council on Jan. 9, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Paulsen discussed maintenance and repairs, including adding floor mats for safety and to save wear and tear on the carpets, fixing a leaky shut-off valve, replacing the delivery door sweep, seeking bids to repair basement lighting, and re-indexing the point-of-sale system, which she also said she is working on backing up due to a lack of system support.

Paulsen also discussed working on an updated logo for the muni, though there was some disagreement about whether it should say “Established 1950” – the year when it was registered with the state as city-owned and -operated. Some council members recalled hearing or seeing evidence the muni existed much earlier, perhaps in the 1920s, and they suggested asking older residents for more information.

Regarding law enforcement activity during the last month, Deputy Josh Oswald reported regular patrols of the school; a traffic stop that led to a major drug bust with two arrests and significant charges; and an alarm call at a local business that led to an arrest for burglary.

Oswald’s written summary of law enforcement activity from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4 lists 2 accident calls, 5 alarm calls, 1 animal call, 3 arrests, 13 attempts to locate, 3 citations, 2 disturbance/disorderly calls, 6 medical calls, 5 “other,” 3 public assists, 12 traffic stops and 12 business/facility checks.

In re-organizational resolutions, the city council:



Appointed, re-appointed or designated council member Sue Gray as assistant mayor and zoning commissioner, council member Teresa Leshovsky as parks commissioner, Carrier as fire commissioner, Reuther as public works commissioner and Thompson as liquor store commissioner; Emily Whitaker, Sue Wilson and Milica Stanfel as members of the zoning commission; Miller McDonald as the city’s auditing firm, David T. Anderson with Kennedy & Graven as city attorney, Andy Sharpe with Township and Range LLC as building inspector, the Northwoods Press as the official newspaper and Northwoods Bank and TruStar Federal credit Union as official depositories.

Approved issuing new credit cards to Paulsen and Winter, each with a $3,000 limit.

Adopted a schedule of fees and charges for various services, including utilities, licenses and permits. City administrator Dawn Veit said the only change was increasing the fee for a special assessment search from $5 to $10.

In consent items and general business, the city council:

Received a report from Fire Chief Josh Winter on fire department activity from during the past month, including a few medical calls after Christmas and a structure fire on Christmas Eve where Nevis and Menahga firefighters rendered aid to the Park Rapids Fire Department. Winter said one of the Nevis department’s tenders broke down during the six-hour incident in -20 degree weather.

Authorized Thompson to write a letter of support for the Heartland 200 snowmobile race.

Approved December financial reports, featuring general fund receipts totaling $209,293 and expenditures totaling $71,537, and liquor store receipts of $60,353 and expenditures of $86,365.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Frank White Education Center.