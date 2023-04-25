Caregiver Closet moves to bigger location

Wheelchairs, walkers, canes and many other products are available at no charge to caregivers and veterans in the community at the expanded Caregiver Closet.

It’s located in Unit B of the new Climate Storage in the Park Rapides Furniture Center at 1104 Park Ave. South in Park Rapids.

“We started this program with a vision for caregivers in need of this kind of equipment and knowing how expensive it can be, we wanted to find a way to help,” Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area (LAH) Executive Director Connie Carmichael said.

“TSZ Law Office was very kind to donate storage space over the winter,” she said. “As donations came pouring in, we quickly realized we needed more space. We started a conversation with the Climate Storage owners and now have a new home for the Caregiver Closet. By renting storage space in a climate-controlled location, we’ll be able to provide convenient, comfortable access to the equipment year round. We have shelves up, signs ordered and more items coming next week, so it is very much a work in progress, but we are excited to be open soon.”

Helping veterans

Veterans will also benefit from access to items available at the Caregiver Closet.

LAH is collaborating with the Park Rapids American Legion Post 212 and local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 38.

“Both of these organizations receive many donations and fill requests for veterans in need of medical equipment as well, so we want to make sure we are meeting the needs of all veterans and senior residents in our service area,” Carmichael said.

Kasey Krautkremer is a Park Rapids American Legion board member. “We get donations from people and the Legion doesn’t have room to store it all,” he said. “Everything that we get at the Legion will go to the Caregiver Closet, so they can give it to veterans or seniors. That means we can take more donations at the Legion, and in turn, we will bring it to the Living at Home storage unit and anyone who needs equipment can go there.”

Hubbard County Veterans Services Officer Aaron Majors said their organization will benefit from the collaborative effort.

“It gives us more space,” he said. “We’ve had to turn away donations of durable medical equipment because we didn’t have room for it. If I took every donation that people wanted to bring into this office I would no longer have an office. Now I have a place to send them where there is room to store it.”

Majors said they get a steady request from area veterans for medical equipment.

“Our office will still keep a small amount of equipment so if a vet comes and needs a cane, walker or wheelchair right away it will be available,” he said. “We will also refer veterans to the Caregiver Closet.”

Meeting caregiver needs

Carmichael said the expanded space allows room to accept and store more items and larger items.

“As we age, we sometimes have a need to be cared for,” she said. “Sometimes this need is temporary while we heal from an injury or illness. Other times, it is long term due to an ongoing injury or illness including memory loss. It has been our experience here at Living at Home that a care receiver’s and caregiver journey is made so much easier by adding a shower chair or bedside commode to their environment. There are those in our community who may be needing personal care equipment, such as wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches, crutches, canes, commodes and smaller pieces for an aging parent or spouse or who may be short on cash and not able to purchase needed medical equipment or supplies. Whatever the need, we want to help if we can.”

Caregiver Closet lends common items and durable medical equipment to caregivers and care receivers in the community at no charge.

Equipment currently ready to lend include wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, pillow wedges, hospital gowns, unopened packages of wound care items, nutritional supplies, IV poles, commodes, shower chairs, personal hygiene products and much more. There are also many cases of men and women’s incontinence products of all sizes to give away.

“These items are often very expensive and not covered by insurance,” Carmichael said. “Our goal is to fill this gap and provide seniors and caregivers of seniors with the equipment and products to help them be successful on this journey.”

Requests for equipment are accepted on a case-by-case and first-come, first-served basis depending on the need of the item and availability. There is no charge to shop in the Caregiver Closet. Borrowers are asked to fill out an agreement with their information and agree to return the item when they are no longer using it, providing it is clean and in good working order so that it can be redistributed to others in need.

How to help

The Caregiver Closet is solely supplied from donations from the community. They accept gently used and fully functioning medical equipment and unopened packages of consumables (incontinence products, bed pads and personal hygiene products).

“We have a lot of stuff on our shelves,” Carmichael said. “After the May 5 open house, we’re hoping to be open Tuesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. for accepting donations and for shopping the Caregiver Closet. If we can find more volunteers, we could be open more afternoons in the future.”

For more information or to set up an appointment to drop off donations or shop for items at the Caregiver Closet, call 218-732-3137.

