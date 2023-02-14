99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Career expo coming in April

The April 14 event will include a session for students only, then one for adult job seekers.

More than 50 vendor booths drew approximately 500 high school students from Park Rapids, Menahga and Laporte, plus many job seekers from the community, to the Heartland Lakes Career Expo / Job Fair on April 1, 2022 at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids.
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 14, 2023 08:29 AM
For those looking for an opportunity to jump into the career pool, April 14 is the date to save.

“We’re going to be partnering with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission, the Park Rapids School and Rural Minnesota CEP on a job and career fair Friday, April 14 at the Park Rapids School,” Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, reported Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids.

“We’re excited and looking forward to that,” said Ricke. “We will have about two hours, 1 to 3 p.m., for students only, and then we’re going to have an adults-only section from 3:30 to 6 p.m.”

He said anyone interested in having a vendor booth and reaching out to future employees may contact the Chamber, 218-732-4111 or chamber@parkrapids.com.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSJOBSPARK RAPIDS LAKES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCEPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
