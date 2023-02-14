Career expo coming in April

For those looking for an opportunity to jump into the career pool, April 14 is the date to save.

“We’re going to be partnering with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission, the Park Rapids School and Rural Minnesota CEP on a job and career fair Friday, April 14 at the Park Rapids School,” Derek Ricke, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, reported Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids.

“We’re excited and looking forward to that,” said Ricke. “We will have about two hours, 1 to 3 p.m., for students only, and then we’re going to have an adults-only section from 3:30 to 6 p.m.”

He said anyone interested in having a vendor booth and reaching out to future employees may contact the Chamber, 218-732-4111 or chamber@parkrapids.com.