Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
A new state law legalizing recreational marijuana will allow for the sale of THC products in the city and changes to employee policies.
The impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana was addressed by the Nevis City Council several times during their meeting on Monday, June 12.
The council heard that Municipal Liquor Store Manager Cindy Paulson, who was not at the meeting, attended a Zoom meeting recently about the 800-page cannabis bill.
The council set a workshop for Tuesday, June 20 to discuss the temporary ordinance proposed by the city attorney, since an interim policy needs to be in place by Aug. 1 and needs to be posted for 10 days prior to a vote. A fully-formed ordinance is required by 2025.
Fire Chief Josh Winter suggested an interim resolution and ordinance for cannabis use for the fire department, stating that anyone using THC shouldn’t respond to a fire call until four hours after using.
The council also approved having THC seltzers in the off-sale at the Muni. Since the law says if bar customers consume THC, they can't have alcohol, they won't be allowed in the bar.
EMS social media, helipad
Winter reported the department’s policies are being updated in accordance with information on the League of Minnesota Cities website, including an EMS social media and digital images policy that includes a statement that photos taken by firefighters while on emergency calls are the property of the Nevis Fire Department and should not be posted on social media.
Winter reported that he is continuing to explore requirements for a helicopter landing area by the old airport. This area would need to be 150 feet by 150 feet with a 30-by-40-foot concrete pad in the center and the remainder of the area paved.
Winter brought some information about a heat pump that could be used to heat and cool the office and meeting room and said Minnesota Power is offering a rebate for anyone who installs one. The council asked for two quotes in their packet for consideration at their July meeting, along with an energy cost comparison between the current systems and using a heat pump. Winter said the department responded to a car accident last weekend and car fire last week.
He said they are moving forward with having water wars during Muskie Days on Saturday, July 22, before the parade. A sheet where teams can sign up to participate in the event is at Muskie Waters.
The council approved spending money in the fire department clothing budget to purchase new polo shirts for the fire crew.
In other business, the council:
- Approved an intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday liquor license for Bullwinkles, located on State Hwy. 34. New owners Michael and Christina Ridlon told the council they plan to close on the sale June 23 and hope to be open in the early part of July. They said their menu will feature homemade and upscale bar food.
- Set the city’s general fund 2024 budget workshop for 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17 at city hall.
- Discussed how the personnel policy regarding holiday pay needs to be clarified to show that if a department is closed the employee would get holiday pay, but if the department is open and the employee is scheduled to work they would get time-and-a-half instead of holiday pay. Winter will look at standard operating procedures and bring to next month's meeting any information on how this policy would impact members of the department who go to fire calls on holidays.
- Heard from Hubbard County Deputy Josh Oswald that he is working on addressing complaints of speeding on North Street.
- Heard from Public Works Supervisor Don Umthun that he will continue fixing potholes once the truck is fixed, that caution tape has been placed in the area where there are issues with the old stairs leading from the park to the city beach, and sandbags have been placed in some locations due to the high water level of Lake Belle Taine.
- Approved sending a letter to residents that, if they do not make an appointment to have their new water meter installed by the deadline, they will have their water shut off until an appointment has been made.
- Heard the Fire Relief Association is looking into a cost analysis for the statewide volunteer fire retirement plan. There is no fee for this analysis, which was approved by the council.
- Discussed the procedure for approving policy changes to include a final review of the changes by council members, when time allows.
