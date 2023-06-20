Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council

The impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana was addressed by the Nevis City Council several times during their meeting on Monday, June 12.

The council heard that Municipal Liquor Store Manager Cindy Paulson, who was not at the meeting, attended a Zoom meeting recently about the 800-page cannabis bill.

The council set a workshop for Tuesday, June 20 to discuss the temporary ordinance proposed by the city attorney, since an interim policy needs to be in place by Aug. 1 and needs to be posted for 10 days prior to a vote. A fully-formed ordinance is required by 2025.

Fire Chief Josh Winter suggested an interim resolution and ordinance for cannabis use for the fire department, stating that anyone using THC shouldn’t respond to a fire call until four hours after using.

The council also approved having THC seltzers in the off-sale at the Muni. Since the law says if bar customers consume THC, they can't have alcohol, they won't be allowed in the bar.

EMS social media, helipad

Winter reported the department’s policies are being updated in accordance with information on the League of Minnesota Cities website, including an EMS social media and digital images policy that includes a statement that photos taken by firefighters while on emergency calls are the property of the Nevis Fire Department and should not be posted on social media.

Winter reported that he is continuing to explore requirements for a helicopter landing area by the old airport. This area would need to be 150 feet by 150 feet with a 30-by-40-foot concrete pad in the center and the remainder of the area paved.

Winter brought some information about a heat pump that could be used to heat and cool the office and meeting room and said Minnesota Power is offering a rebate for anyone who installs one. The council asked for two quotes in their packet for consideration at their July meeting, along with an energy cost comparison between the current systems and using a heat pump. Winter said the department responded to a car accident last weekend and car fire last week.

He said they are moving forward with having water wars during Muskie Days on Saturday, July 22, before the parade. A sheet where teams can sign up to participate in the event is at Muskie Waters.

The council approved spending money in the fire department clothing budget to purchase new polo shirts for the fire crew.

In other business, the council: