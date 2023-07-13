Cannabis moratorium passes in Nevis

No one attended the public hearing in Nevis Monday, July 10 to comment on adopting an interim ordinance authorizing a study and imposing a moratorium on the operation of cannabis businesses within the city for one year.

The ordinance was passed during the regular council meeting, as presented, along with a resolution to publish a summary of the ordinance.

Municipal Liquor Store manager Cindy Paulsen said that the insurance carrier recommended pulling THC seltzer from the shelves, which the council also approved.

Late-night music

The council discussed the request from the Nevis C&C for bands to play amplified music until 1:30 a.m. from July 21-22 during the Muskie Days.

Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy Josh Oswald said time needs to be allowed for crowds to disperse.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson said, for years, they have gotten complaints from residents about noise during the festival since the Shenanigans stage is close to residential areas.

The council agreed the bands on Shenanigan's stage should stop playing at 1 a.m. – the same time as the Iron Horse and Nevis Municipal Liquor Store.

Fire department water wars

Fire Chief Josh Winter reported to the council that the box for the new fire truck should be coming next week, and once the lights and stickers are on, it will be put in service.

Winter said they are continuing to work on a landing area for helicopters. One firefighter resigned due to moving out of the area.

The Nevis Fire Department will be competing against both the Park Rapids and Eastern Hubbard County Fire District departments during the Water Wars contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Four-person teams will also be competing. Sign-up is at Muskie Waters Company.

The fire department will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 23. Trucks and equipment will be on display and there will be a bounce house for the kids.

Municipal Liquor Store

Paulsen said the outdoor bar took in over $3,000 during last weekend’s Nevis Bands & BBQ and the indoor bar over $7,000.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson said she heard many favorable comments from people during the festival, including a woman from Canada who said she was amazed such a small town could host such a big event.

Paulsen said they are looking at adding an opening ceremony with local high school bands next year and are waiting on background checks for three new hires to help out during the busy summer season.

New filters and maintenance on the air-conditioning system have been completed. Gutter extensions have also been completed, and Paulsen said there was no water in the basement during recent heavy rains.

The elevator inspector wants a new unit installed to replace the 70-year-old one. No refrigerator truck unit was available to use while waiting for a new elevator to be installed, so staff are working with delivery people.

Paulsen said some liquor is out of stock and some canned beverages are not available due to a shortage of aluminum cans.

Three bands will be playing during Muskie Days: 2 Weeks Notice on July 21 and Paradigm and Ramona Fritz on July 22.

In other business, the council did this: