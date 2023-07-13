Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 13

News Local

Cannabis moratorium passes in Nevis

The moratorium will give the city time to review state regulations and get a plan in place.

Cannabis Infused Edibles Package - Weed Gummies
Cities and counties across Minnesota are scrambling to figure out how to handle the new state law which allows edible food and beverage products, such as gummies, containing up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol.
Adobe Stock
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Today at 1:03 PM

No one attended the public hearing in Nevis Monday, July 10 to comment on adopting an interim ordinance authorizing a study and imposing a moratorium on the operation of cannabis businesses within the city for one year.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The ordinance was passed during the regular council meeting, as presented, along with a resolution to publish a summary of the ordinance.

Municipal Liquor Store manager Cindy Paulsen said that the insurance carrier recommended pulling THC seltzer from the shelves, which the council also approved.

Late-night music

The council discussed the request from the Nevis C&C for bands to play amplified music until 1:30 a.m. from July 21-22 during the Muskie Days.

Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy Josh Oswald said time needs to be allowed for crowds to disperse.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson said, for years, they have gotten complaints from residents about noise during the festival since the Shenanigans stage is close to residential areas.

The council agreed the bands on Shenanigan's stage should stop playing at 1 a.m. – the same time as the Iron Horse and Nevis Municipal Liquor Store.

Fire department water wars

Fire Chief Josh Winter reported to the council that the box for the new fire truck should be coming next week, and once the lights and stickers are on, it will be put in service.

Winter said they are continuing to work on a landing area for helicopters. One firefighter resigned due to moving out of the area.

The Nevis Fire Department will be competing against both the Park Rapids and Eastern Hubbard County Fire District departments during the Water Wars contest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Four-person teams will also be competing. Sign-up is at Muskie Waters Company.

The fire department will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 23. Trucks and equipment will be on display and there will be a bounce house for the kids.

Municipal Liquor Store

Paulsen said the outdoor bar took in over $3,000 during last weekend’s Nevis Bands & BBQ and the indoor bar over $7,000.

Mayor Jeanne Thompson said she heard many favorable comments from people during the festival, including a woman from Canada who said she was amazed such a small town could host such a big event.

Paulsen said they are looking at adding an opening ceremony with local high school bands next year and are waiting on background checks for three new hires to help out during the busy summer season.

New filters and maintenance on the air-conditioning system have been completed. Gutter extensions have also been completed, and Paulsen said there was no water in the basement during recent heavy rains.

The elevator inspector wants a new unit installed to replace the 70-year-old one. No refrigerator truck unit was available to use while waiting for a new elevator to be installed, so staff are working with delivery people.

Paulsen said some liquor is out of stock and some canned beverages are not available due to a shortage of aluminum cans.

Three bands will be playing during Muskie Days: 2 Weeks Notice on July 21 and Paradigm and Ramona Fritz on July 22.

In other business, the council did this:

  • Renewed the DNR lease for land in Muskie Park for a five-year term. 
  • Clarified that, when a department is closed, employees will get holiday pay and when an employee is scheduled to work on a holiday they will get time-and-a-half.
  • Heard from Oswald that the posse helped with Nevis Bands & BBQ festival and everything went well. The council also approved closing streets during water wars, the parade and some band performances during Nevis Muskie Days. 
  • Approved a motion to check on obtaining two veteran parking signs to be placed close to the Municipal Liquor Store. 
  • Heard appointments are being made by residents to have their new water meters installed. 
  • Approved a driveway to be built on private property near lift station number two.
  • Put reviewing Arvig’s service to the city and comparing other options from other providers on the August council meeting agenda.
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
Lorie Skarpness has lived in the Park Rapids area since 1997 and has been writing for the Park Rapids Enterprise since 2017. She enjoys writing features about the people and wildlife who call the north woods home.
