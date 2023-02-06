99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Calling all chili chefs in the Heartland Lakes area

It’s time for teams, individuals, businesses, civic organizations and church groups to sign up for the Chili Challenge. All proceeds go to the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

chiliChallengeLogo2023.jpg
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
February 06, 2023 09:46 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

With the help of 22 creative chili chefs and a generous community, the 12th Chili Challenge returns to Park Rapids.

After a two-year hiatus, it’s time for teams, individuals, businesses, civic organizations and church groups to sign up for the friendly competition. All are invited to cook a pot of chili and work the crowd to raise money. All proceeds go to the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

This year's Chili Challenge is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Park Rapids American Legion.

Hungry lunch-goers will enjoy a wide variety of chili, ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Tasters donate one dollar per cup of chili. Each dollar equals a vote – and ballot box stuffing will be encouraged.

The chili chef or team to raise the most money earns top honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, the Chili Challenge raised more than $12,000 for the Hubbard County Food Shelf.

Calvary Lutheran Church was the top fundraising entrant at a whopping $3,073.

It’s the food shelf’s largest fundraiser.

March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, where the state allocates funds to food shelf

organizations based on local efforts. It’s not a matching fund, but the state looks at how much is

raised locally and allocations are based on a funding formula.

Cash and food donations throughout the month boost the Hubbard County Food Shelf’s leverage for receiving additional funding.

Chili Challenge registration forms are available at the Park Rapids Enterprise office, located at 1011 First St. E, Suite 6, Park Rapids. Those interested in signing up should do it soon, as space is limited. For more information, call Jean Ruzicka at 218-652-4311.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES:
020423.WEB.PRE.RendonSinisterGraves.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Meet Marcie Rendon Feb. 11 on BookEnds Online Edition
The Native American author tells a story about a young Indigenous woman investigating the disappearances of Ojibwe women and children.
February 06, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota
Mahtomedi mayor Jud Marshall, believed to be Minnesota’s oldest mayor, bows out at the age of 88
February 06, 2023 11:20 AM
Prep
Girls Basketball: Menahga picks up pair of PRC victories
February 06, 2023 11:01 AM
Local
Park Rapids BPA sending 20 to state
February 06, 2023 10:48 AM

Related Topics: HUBBARD COUNTY FOOD SHELF
Shannon Geisen
By Shannon Geisen
Shannon Geisen is editor of the Park Rapids Enterprise.
What To Read Next
020423.N.PRE.2InletsChimneyFire.jpg
Local
Creosote buildup ignites chimney at Two Inlets home
Firefighters cleaned it out before much damage could occur.
February 06, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020423.N.PRE.CabinChimneyFire.jpg
Local
Todd Twp. cabin lucky to be saved from chimney fire
According to Fire Chief Joe Carlson, if a drywall contractor hadn't happened to be working there at the time, the fire may have spread to the surrounding structure before it was called in.
February 06, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: February 5, 2023
The following local students were named to the Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter: Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte and Sydney Koppelman and Cascade Oppitz of Park Rapids.
February 05, 2023 07:46 AM
020423.N.PRE.MenahgaCouncil0265.jpg
Local
Menahga moves forward with energy and environment plan
Next steps will include setting up energy audits and a large household waste drop-off day.
February 04, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish