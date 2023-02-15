99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Calling all chili chefs!

021523.N.PRE.MostPatrioticChili.jpg
The American Legion Auxiliary had a patriotic theme for their entry in the Chili Challenge in 2020, the last time the event was held.
Enterprise file photo.
Lorie Skarpness
By Lorie Skarpness
February 15, 2023 06:54 AM
More groups are needed to participate in the Chili Challenge fundraiser for the Hubbard County Food Shelf that will be held just two weeks from today.

The Chili Challenge will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the American Legion on Hwy. 34 in Park Rapids.

Each group will bring their best chili recipe to the event, where samples will be $1 each for those attending the event. All donations raised go to the food shelf.

Nine organizations had signed up as of noon Monday, but 13 more are needed to reach the goal of 22 participants.

Participants who have signed up so far are Calvary Lutheran Church, Edward Jones, Northview Bank, Citizens Bank, the Osage Sportsman Club, the Nevis Lions, De La Hunt Media, the Park Rapids Rotary Club and Kathryn Schmidt.

Help fight food insecurity

Connie Carmichael is the director of the Living at Home of the Park Rapids area and a member of the Park Rapids Rotary. She is on the Chili Challenge committee and in charge of coordinating registrations for the event.

“One organization cannot meet the needs of our community,” she said. “It takes all of us working together. Food insecurity is huge in the senior population. If we want the food shelf to continue to be available to all members of the community, then we need to all band together to make this fundraiser a success.

“We all have the same goal. We want to help our community out as much as possible. I would encourage anybody who wants to help to feed our community to sign up.”

Carmichael said teams raising funds before the event is also very important. There is a prize for the team contributing the most money to the food shelf.

“It’s a friendly competition for a great cause,” she said. “Do the ask. Some people never get asked. People want to donate, to belong and to participate. They also want to be asked.”

Living at Home is also a sponsor of the event. “Printing of the buttons, tickets and posters,” she said. “The DAC is making the buttons.”

Signing up is easy

Registration for the Chili Challenge is simple. Email the team name, phone number for a contact person in the organization and the chili name to Carmichael at director@parkrapidslivingathome.org or by drop off the completed registration form that has been running in the newspaper at the Park Rapids Enterprise office, located in Bruhn Plaza on Hwy. 34 East. The address where the chili will be cooked should also be included.

“The state of Minnesota allows chili or soup fundraisers for food not cooked in a commercial kitchen, but we need the address of where it was cooked,” Carmichael said.

She will send the guidelines for the Chili Challenge to everyone who registers.

Because March is Food Share month, donations to the Chili Challenge will have a greater impact, as they will help determine how much the Hubbard County food shelf receives through a formula of how much money and food is donated locally that month.

