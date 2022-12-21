Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bus driver shortage causes local school districts to scramble

Area officials commented this week on the challenges facing their fleets.

091419.OP.PRE.SchoolBusStopArm.jpg
close up of a school bus stop sign on the side of a bus
Kathy Krinke/Kathy images - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 06:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Local school officials shared their points of view about their districts’ need for additional bus drivers and substitute drivers.

Nevis School juggling routes

“Nevis is experiencing some of the same bus driver shortages as many of our fellow school districts,” Superintendent Gregg Parks said. “Our current crew has gone above and beyond daily to juggle routes, trips and sub-drivers to keep our buses on the road.”

Parks said that, due to the shortages, the district has had to develop a model which relies on a week-to-week analysis of the fleet, available drivers and other transportation needs.

“We have just enough drivers to cover our daily routes, but we run into problems when we have multiple activity trips on the same day,” he said. “Our transportation coordinator has become a master at juggling the routes and activities by using every resource we have available. We have not yet had to combine routes to meet our needs, but I feel it is only a matter of time. We currently are investing in training new bus drivers while relying on some of our teaching staff and retired drivers.

Parks said the district is always looking for substitute route and activity bus drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to thank our parents and our kids for their patience, flexibility, and understanding,” he said. “It is great to see our community supporting our school when we need it the most.”

Challenges for recruitment in Park Rapids
David Synstegaard, director of transportation for Park Rapids Area Schools, shared his take on the looming driver shortage.

“We don’t have enough substitute drivers to fill in for when a driver either calls in sick, takes a vacation day or when sporting events come up,” he said. “If I don't have subs for that, the alternative is either we don't go or they hire a coach bus to do that trip. That costs a lot more because you're getting short notice.”

He said it gets especially challenging to find enough drivers when there are three or four extracurricular events in one day.

Synstegaard said the challenges involved in recruiting bus drivers include the requirement of a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

“This isn't a full-time job,” he said. “So, you've got a CDL. Are you going to work a couple hours making $X an hour or are you going to use that CDL to drive a truck and make some pretty good money?

“The second thing we're seeing is, the model that we used to have to fill (driver positions) is outdated. It used to be resorters or farmers that did this for the health benefits. Now, what we're seeing is, that demographic is getting smaller, and the demographic that comes up, they're just not interested.”

He reflected that many resorts have been converted to planned unit developments, while family farms are giving way to bigger, consolidated farms. The remaining drivers in that demographic are getting close to retirement and “people that retire, retire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirdly, Synstegaard said, there’s the “myth of the school bus,” that the students are wild and crazy. “That's not true,” he said, “because the drivers set the tone for the school buses. At the end of the day, people are looking for a living wage, and the hours of a school bus driver just doesn't do it. So most of those people are in it for the benefits, healthcare specifically.”

Possible ways out of this tight corner include hiring “Type 3” drivers, who can drive a vehicle that carries 10 passengers or less; this doesn’t require a CDL. However, compared to buses that may hold 50-70 students, this would require more people.

Another option, he said, is to look at the in-town routes, where the school is only required to transport students living outside a two-mile trip from the school. “I probably have about 4 to 5 buses worth of kids that we pick up, kids in town within two miles,” he said. “What happens if we have only 18 drivers? In-town routes may be impacted.”

As for events, meanwhile, “they're going to have to figure out ways to get kids to basketball, hockey, all that,” he said.

The idea of getting coaches licensed to drive their athletes to events is all right on paper, but Synstegaard noted, they would have to step up and get the license, which isn’t as easy as it used to be. Also, they would have to work out an arrangement with the unionized drivers.

“It's a nasty little cycle we're in,” he said. “But look around town. There's job postings everywhere. ... It's going to get worse before it gets better.

“Our drivers, they're not young, and as they get older, and as they become retirement age and health concerns start creeping in, they may not want to do this forever. We're fortunate to be where we're at, but it's not going to continue.”

Menahga only needs one or two

Menahga School District’s transportation supervisor, Christina Albin, reports, “Currently, we are very fortunate that our routes are being covered. We could use another driver or two, but we believe this is attributed to the fact that our drivers are pretty well paid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) gets a hand on a Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford pass on Dec. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Pro
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team
Defensive lineman played 4 years with New York before signing with Minnesota
December 23, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
College
P.J. Fleck spoke for 45 minutes straight on Gophers’ recruiting class. Here are some highlights
December 23, 2022 05:59 PM
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
Local
STUDENT NEWS: December 23, 2022
December 23, 2022 04:50 PM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSNEVISMENAHGAMENAHGA SCHOOL DISTRICTNEVIS SCHOOL DISTRICTPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATIONTRANSPORTATION
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
MantrapTwpDNRPotlatch22.jpg
Local
Hubbard County Board OKs DNR land acquisition
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is interested in purchasing 5,950 acres of former Potlatch land from The Conservation Fund (TCF).
December 23, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
Kevin Gish web.jpg
Local
Kevin Gish chosen as administrator of new Bemidji Veterans Home
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
December 23, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
MultipleTreesBrushTrailHoriz122422.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Snowmobile clubs seek help clearing fallen trees from trails
The Nevis Trailblazers and the Forest Riders face up to four times as much work as usual, grooming local snowmobile trails, due to the effect of recent heavy, sticky snow on the trees and shrubs lining the trails.
December 23, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061919.N.PRE.ExteriornewsouthTransferStation.jpg
Local
Hubbard County rejects ‘forever chemical’ testing
In March, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a PFAs monitoring list, which included Hubbard County's north and south transfer stations.
December 23, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen