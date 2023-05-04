Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County

Wildfire danger is high due to warm and dry conditions.

FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
As of May 4, 2023 the Minnesota DNR placed southern Hubbard County under "high" fire danger, meaning fires start easily and spread fast. Meanwhile, northern Hubbard County's fire danger was rated as "very high," meaning fires start easily and spready very fast. Burning permits are currently required throughout Hubbard County.
Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
By Staff reports
Today at 3:27 PM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expanded its list of counties where open burning is prohibited. This includes Hubbard County, effective Friday, May 5.

As warm and dry weather spreads throughout the state, the DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

Other counties added to the spring burning restrictions include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in spring because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out and there is no snow protection,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “Once the landscape ‘greens up,’ fire danger goes down – but until then, burning restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

If people need to dispose of vegetation or yard waste, Harrison said composting, chipping or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/debris-composting.html.

ADVERTISEMENT

People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
UpcomingPublicMeetingsStockArt
Local
UPCOMING PUBLIC MEETINGS: May 8-12, 2023
May 04, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
053022.N.MPR.NEWSPAPER3.jpg
Minnesota
'Hyperlocal' news fading away as rural Minnesota newspapers disappear, report says
May 03, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
050623.WEB.PRE.May23CMSStudentsofMonth.jpg
Local
Three named Century student of the month
May 02, 2023 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
Local
Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County
May 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Francis Durant
Minnesota
White Earth police warn of man who is considered armed and dangerous
May 04, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire flames on a white background.
Local
DNR and Park Rapids respond to fire near Two Inlets
May 03, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen