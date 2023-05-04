Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expanded its list of counties where open burning is prohibited. This includes Hubbard County, effective Friday, May 5.

As warm and dry weather spreads throughout the state, the DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

Other counties added to the spring burning restrictions include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

“Wildfire danger is especially high in spring because dormant or dead vegetation from the previous year has dried out and there is no snow protection,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “Once the landscape ‘greens up,’ fire danger goes down – but until then, burning restrictions reduce the potential for wildfires.”

If people need to dispose of vegetation or yard waste, Harrison said composting, chipping or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/wildfire/prevention/debris-composting.html.

ADVERTISEMENT

People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.