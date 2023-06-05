99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boy Scouts experience Ripley Rendezvous

Park Rapids Troop 58 attended the Boy Scout Jamboree the weekend of June 2-3 at Camp Ripley.

061023.N.PRE.BoyScoutsTroop589829.jpg
Park Rapids Boy Scout Troop 58 met June 2, 2023, at the Park Rapids American Legion before traveling to Camp Ripley for a weekend Scouting jamboree. Attending the Ripley Rendezvous were, from left, Darrin Nilson, leader Brent Selander, Klayton Selander, Ethan Cox, Alex Lof, Kryton Nilson, Brodyn Westbrook, Jesse Simmons, Gavin Hanson, Zach Harju, Ryan Cook and leader Dustin Lof.
Contributed / Dave Hanson
By Staff reports
Today at 12:31 PM
061023.N.PRE.GavinHanson.jpg
Gavin Hanson sights a .50 Browning machine gun during a live fire demonstration, part of the Boy Scout Jamboree on June 3, 2023, at Camp Ripley.
Contributed / Dustin Lof

Park Rapids Boy Scout Troop 58 kicked off its summer activities with a weekend camping trip to Camp Ripley.

The 53,000-acre regional military and civilian training facility is the primary training base for most Minnesota National Guard units.

While at Ripley, the Scouts worked on advancement along the road to Eagle Scout awards and participated in fun demonstrations and activities, including trips to the shooting range for .22 marksmanship and trap shooting opportunities.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ParkRapidsSeniorCenterExterior.jpg
Local
Park Rapids Senior Center elects new officers
June 05, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060723.N.PRE.LarryMuller.jpg
Local
Laporte Legion honors patriotic family
June 05, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: June 5, 2023
June 05, 2023 11:48 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Paula Quam
Columns
I got a flat tire passing through Park Rapids; here's what I learned about your town
June 02, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Paula Quam
PRBoysTrackSectionTrophyWeb.jpg
Prep
Boys Track and Field: Team effort leads Park Rapids to section title
June 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NevisStateTrackQualifiers.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Nevis sending 6 to state meet
June 04, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
053123.WEB.PRE.WOTSComposite.jpg
Opinion
WORD ON THE STREET: How about that legalized marijuana?
May 30, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish