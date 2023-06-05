Boy Scouts experience Ripley Rendezvous

Gavin Hanson sights a .50 Browning machine gun during a live fire demonstration, part of the Boy Scout Jamboree on June 3, 2023, at Camp Ripley. Contributed / Dustin Lof

Park Rapids Boy Scout Troop 58 kicked off its summer activities with a weekend camping trip to Camp Ripley.

The 53,000-acre regional military and civilian training facility is the primary training base for most Minnesota National Guard units.

While at Ripley, the Scouts worked on advancement along the road to Eagle Scout awards and participated in fun demonstrations and activities, including trips to the shooting range for .22 marksmanship and trap shooting opportunities.