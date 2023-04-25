Boiler breakdown is unexpected bill for Hubbard County

Two boilers are on the verge of failing at the Hubbard County Government Center.

Given the steep cost – $99,286 each – the Hubbard County Board opted to purchase one new boiler this year and the second during fiscal year 2024.

Bobbie Wilkins, the maintenance director, reported that the boilers started having operational issues this past winter.

“Upon further diagnosing, it was determined that there is a problem with the heat exchangers inside the boilers and therefore, the boilers cannot operate at full efficiency. The heat exchangers in use are no longer serviceable and not under warranty,” he wrote. “Newer boilers have serviceable components and longer warranty periods and are more cost effective than replacing heat exchangers alone. There isn't any cost savings when replacing either one or both boilers at same time.”

At the April 18 board meeting, County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said, “This is an unbudgeted expense,” so they would dip into money set aside for capital expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business, the board did this:

Approved the purchase of a squad for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Cory Aukes explained the county can buy out the lease of a 2019 Ford F250 Crew Cab from Enterprise Fleet Management and utilize it for the ATV and snowmobile trails deputy. The buyout cost for the truck is $12,618.

Approved a joint powers agreement with the state for the community work service program called Sentencing to Service. The state provides support and training for counties who wish to operate similar programs. The term of this agreement is effective from July 1, 2023. The state will compensate Hubbard County $16,403 for fiscal year 2024 and $16,403 for fiscal year 2025.

Approved the low quote of $3,060 from Potty Shack of Park Rapids for seasonal porta-potty rental for Fishhook Lake access, Long Lake (south) access, Stony Lake and Garfield Lake beaches and Heartland Park (pickleball courts). The Park Rapids Pickleball Club is contributing $605 toward the cost.

Agreed to act as the local sponsor for the Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club's and Forest Riders Snowmobile Club's grant-in-aid applications.

Apportioned 20% of net proceeds from the 2022 tax-forfeited sales fund to the forest development fund, 20% to the recreation account, and the reminder to the county general fund (40%), area school districts (40%) and local townships (20%), as required by law.