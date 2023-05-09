Boedigheimer named Nevis Teacher of the Year

After only two years with the district, grade 6-12 art teacher Chris Boedigheimer was selected by a vote of his peers last week as Nevis Teacher of the Year.

“It was pretty surprising,” he said.

Some of the things mentioned by those nominating him were his enthusiasm about the classes he teaches, how he connects with students, new opportunities he provides in the art department and supervising the art and game clubs during after-school hours.

Boedigheimer said one of the things he has brought back at Nevis School is the ceramics program.

“Since coming to Nevis, we’ve purchased a kiln and some pottery wheels,” he said. “I’ve introduced pottery lessons and am trying to incorporate at least a little bit of clay and ceramics into every grade level.”

He said his favorite part of teaching is seeing what kids come up with and encouraging their creativity.

“I like how diverse my job is,” he said. “Nevis is a smaller staff, so you really get to know people. Everyone has been really welcoming and helpful.”

Boedigheimer grew up in southern Minnesota and graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s of fine arts (BFA) in studio art, with an emphasis in ceramics.

“I worked at a couple of different potteries and apprenticed with potter Craig Edwards in New London,” he said. “I always had a side job as well. When I was working in art, I realized it was kind of lonely just being in the studio all day. I really enjoyed the social aspect of making art and talking about art with people.”

He went back to college for a second BFA in art education so he could teach art classes. He still creates and sells his art when school is not in session.

Before coming to Nevis, Boedigheimer taught at Century School in Park Rapids for four years. “I took the job in Nevis because I wanted to teach at the high school level,” he said. “Those students can do more ambitious projects and have more in-depth discussions, and I’m enjoying that.”

The Nevis School art club averages around 25 participants. He took 14 of the students to the Minnesota State High School League festival.

“Art club is an opportunity for them to explore their own interests a little further,” he said. “It’s nice because I can act as more of a coach and a guide. They’re excited to come, and I just help them along the way.”

The game club is a place where students meet primarily to play Dungeons and Dragons. “When I was growing up I took part in that game,” he said. “Now they come to my room and hang out. Usually, I’m getting grading done or other things while they play.”