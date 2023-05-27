Boathouse among top goals for Park Rapids parks

A $100,000 grant to refurbish the boathouse at Red Bridge Park is among the top priorities for the Park Rapids Parks and Beautification Board.

Board chair Stuart Larson presented an annual parks board update to the Park Rapids City Council on Tuesday, May 23.

To start, Larson refreshed the council’s memory of all the city parks, including a yet-to-be-developed “workforce housing park” in the Career Path neighborhood that, he said, the parks board is now calling Meadow View Park.

Recent workforce housing developments in that area, including the Meadow View Apartments, dedicated property as future parks during their permitting process, in lieu of a parkland dedication fee.

With a third phase of workforce apartments currently in the works, Larson said, the developers want to combine the parklands for all three phases into one area, up to 2.5 acres. “That’s going to be … built from the ground up,” he said. “That’s coming up over the next few years.”

In 2022, Larson said, the city council allowed the parks board to use parkland dedication funds to improve Pioneer Park in the downtown area, “because it is the one place, and the one park, that everyone that comes to our community sees.”

Several park improvements are underway in 2023, he said, including the tennis court reconstruction in Depot Park, funded by a $250,000 state grant, $60,000 out of the city’s parks budget and the rest raised by the Park Rapids Tennis Association.

Other parks projects budgeted for 2023 include wiring the Deane Park pavilion for electricity and $5,000 for grass treatment at the Olson Ball Fields.

Larson said equipment repairs at Lindquist Park, between 5th and 6th Street West, are on hold during road construction nearby.

Regarding Red Bridge Park, he said, the Blandin Foundation is offering a $100,000 grant for the old stone boathouse, conditioned on the building being added to the national historic registry.

“That’s a long-term project,” he said, “capital expenditure beyond that $100,000, to remodel that and make it into a useful room that can be used as a three-season room.”

Larson credited city council Liz Stone, who sits on the parks board, with setting the vision for the boathouse.

According to Larson, other future parks projects include repairing playground equipment and replacing wood-chip safety mats with a rubberized surface. Deane Park improvements will include updating the picnic shelter with at least a new roof, repairing the stonework and upgrading the playground equipment with “retro-type” swings and such.

Further priorities include continuing to support the maintenance of the Olson Ball Fields, maintaining Kaywood Park, studying uses for Rice Park – “We don’t seem to know what to do with it,” Larson said – potentially including a grant-funded walking path – and a splash pad at Depot Park.

Moving on to the “bottom line,” Larson noted that the parks department’s $150,000 budget features only $30,000 per year for capital expenses.

“We have significant capital expenditures coming up that we can’t meet under this budget right now,” he said, suggesting either increasing the department’s budget or rolling unspent money forward out of that budget from one year to the next, to increase the amount of available capital.

Another possibility, Larson said, would be to assign revenues from a proposed local sales tax to fund the parks’ capital improvements. He also suggested forming a nonprofit organization like “Friends of the Parks” to do fundraising.

Mayor Ryan Leckner said the council appreciates the work the parks board has done and understands their struggle for resources.

General business

In consent items and general business, the council:



Appointed council member Liz Stone as an ex officio member of the Park Rapids Planning Commission.

Gave public works utility maintenance worker Gregory Mackenzie a wage increase to step 2 at $25.08 per hour, per the Minnesota Teamsters Local 320 labor agreement.

Called for a public hearing on a property tax abatement for Pinecrest Apartments, a 58-unit workforce housing development in the Career Path neighborhood, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Paid Kuechle Underground, Inc. $521,226 for work on the Fair Avenue reconstruction project.

Paid Bergstrom Electric Co. $1,392 for street light repairs.

Paid Boyer Trucks/Parts Alliance North $3,516 for airport equipment repairs.

Paid Flaherty & Hood, P.A., $3,959 for legal services on general municipal matters and labor and employment consultation.

Paid Midwest Machinery Co. $24,500 for two pieces of John Deere equipment for the parks department.

Paid S & P Global $14,000 for services regarding the city’s recent bond sale.

Paid Soldo Consulting, P.C., $3,449 for a personnel-related investigation.

Approved the final reading of an amended ordinance raising airport hangar rental rates.

Approved a fireworks permit for the Park Rapids Rotary Club for July 4.

Granted Val Crawford a public facilities use permit to use Deane Park on July 4 for a family memorial service.

Acknowledged five donations to the city May 4-17 totaling $2,350, including $1,550 to the Depot Park tennis court reconstruction and $800 to the public library.

Approved payables totaling $116,305 and prepaids totaling $203,483.

The city council’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at city hall.