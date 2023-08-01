Blueberries revered at Lake George fest

If there’s one thing Lake Georgians cherish more than blueberries, it’s community.

And it was all hands on deck for the 39th annual Blueberry Festival, held July 28-30.

A small, but mighty group of church ladies from Trinity Lutheran baked 104 blueberries for Friday night’s pie and ice cream social. They sold slices to 212 people. The last remaining 25 pies sold at the church’s bake sale by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chelsie Miller, joined by her sisters, daughter and nieces, sold Lake George Blueberry Fest t-shirts. She designs the blueberry-and-Northwoods-inspired clothing. She took over the gig three years ago from her mom, Jamie, who held the role for a decade.

“We came here as kids,” Chelsie said, visiting her grandparents’ cabin. “My grandparents used to own the Wigwam.”

The Millers used the proceeds for three gift cards to the liquor store, donated a bike to the kids carnival and donated to the Lake George Fire Hall raffle.

Jamie said, “My husband (William MIller) passed away in November, and so we asked people to donate bicycles in his memory. We have, at this point, 24 bikes donated in his name.”

Lake George Fire Chief Ben Soderberg flips a lumberjack-sized blueberry pancake. Proceeds from Sunday's breakfast benefit the fire hall. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Lake George Fire Department fed 375 hungry guests Saturday night at their ham and bean feed.

“It went really well,” said Lake George Fire Chief Ben Soderberg. “We sold out of raffle tickets an hour-and-a-half before the raffle. We did 3,500 tickets. Really, really good year. They had a stellar kids carnival as well.”

Firefighters served jumbo blueberry pancakes Sunday morning in the fire hall.

By 9:30 a.m. Sunday, they had already dished up breakfast for 300.

The department has 16 active members. “That’s a lot of new gear, a lot of training,” Soderberg said. “We’re looking to upgrade one of trucks. There’s all sorts of things. Whatever we need, this will offset the cost.”

Layna Holmen, 5, of Lake George eyes potential bikes she hopes to win in the drawing. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Layna Holmen, 5, of Lake George was one of roughly 200 children hoping to win a free new bike. After careful examination, she picked out a Barbie bike.

Dad Zach Holmen said they’ve been attending the kids carnival for years.

Enjoying a free lunch at the kids carnival are, from left, Everly Bessler, 7; Mackenzie Blokzyl, 10; Kayden Bessler, 9; Jameson Blokzyl, 9, and Leeland Bessler, 3. They are from Laporte. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Sarah Bessler of Laporte brought her family and their friends to Saturday’s carnival. Her son, Kadyn, was 3 or 4 the first time they participated. He’s 9 now. “We’ve been coming ever since,” she said.

Community members and local businesses donated bikes for this year’s give-away to lucky youngsters.

Debra Manz organized the carnival for 13 years, then Kaaren Mikus took charge in 2023.

“We started this carnival in 2002. One of the firefighter’s wife, Colleen Omlid, started it. I was a firefighter’s wife then, too, so I helped,” Manz recalled. “In 2003, my husband and I donated the first two bikes. This year, there’s at least 59 bikes.”“My husband was a firefighter for 24 years, and that’s why we started this,” she continued. “The firemen did bean feed, and we needed something for the kids to do beforehand that was totally free. So they got pop and popcorn and games.”

Manz recalled how a set of triplets won two bikes last year. “The third one, she didn’t win a bike. I said, ‘Oh, you’re sisters will share with you.’ They said, ‘No, we won’t.’ She started bawling, so this older boy, about 10 years old, gave her his bike.”

Manz said she’s observed that countless times over the years.

“It’s really turned into something grand,” she said. “It makes you feel good. That’s the best kind of feel-good there is.”

