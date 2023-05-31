99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

Big Sand resident has close encounter with bear

Summer resident Hannah Bratlien held her breath as the black bear walked right up to her hammock.

HannahBratlienbearencounterMoment.jpg
This screencap from her video shows how close a black bear got to Hannah Bratlien on May 29, 2023 as she lay in a hammock at her summer home on Big Sand Lake near Park Rapids.
Contributed / Hannah Bratlien
By Staff reports
Today at 1:37 PM

Hannah Bratlien was lying on her hammock on the shore of Big Sand Lake on Monday, May 29 when a black bear ambled right up to her.

“I just hear these footsteps coming down the side of our property,” she said, “and I see this black thing coming down the hill, and then I’m like, ‘Well, that sounds bigger than the dog,’ and then I look again, and it’s a bear. And so I pulled out my phone and started taking a video, because I’m like, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ And then it just kept moving towards me.

“After it got pretty close, I think I stopped breathing. I was pretty scared, and then it walked away and I stopped recording, and then I ran to our little boathouse.”

Bratlien spent about 10 minutes sitting in the boathouse, waiting to be sure the bear had gone away, and then she got out of there.

“I’ve always heard about bears up here in this area, but I’ve never seen them myself,” she said. “My family hasn’t seen any bears on our property for, probably, 30-40 years, I think my grandma said. It was quite terrifying, because it was a pretty good-sized bear, too.”

Asked about a few moments at the end of her video when she holds her hand in front of the camera, Bratlien said, “When it was right next to me, I think I stopped breathing, because once it started walking away, I just started shaking. That’s what I was trying to show at the end of the video, but I think the camera was shaking too hard.”

Bratlien, who is from Moorhead, is spending the summer in the Park Rapids area and working at Zorbaz.

