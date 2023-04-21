Bemidji, Park Rapids firefighters practice together

The Bemidji and Park Rapids fire departments teamed up for mutual aid training on Wednesday, April 19.

“This is our first training together,” said Park Rapids Fire Chief Joe Carlson. “We’re hoping to do a lot more of it.”

Carlson explained that it takes fine skills to maneuver the 9-story fire ladder. Firefighters can manipulate the ladder either from the bucket or from its base.

“We’re working on depth perception. We’re doing everything from the back of the ladder. They have to make the bucket land on a little piece of roof and stay there,” Carlson said.

Firefighters hone their skills maneuvering the ladder, attempting to land a bucket on the roof of the Park Rapids Fire Hall. Shannon Geisen/Park Rapids Enterprise

Each fire department has a ladder truck, a rarity in northern Minnesota. They parked each vehicle at a 45-degree angle to the Park Rapids Fire Hall so two teams could practice at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson said mutual aid training helps area fire departments “do a better job of everybody talking and working together with all of our different capabilities.”

Park Rapids has had a mutual aid agreement with Bemidji for a couple of months, he noted. “It’s pretty new.”

When Bemidji had an apartment fire last fall, the PRFD assisted.

“If we had an RDO fire or something on Main or a larger building, we’d be calling them,” Carlson said, adding that Bemidji, Park Rapids and Detroit Lakes are the nearest fire departments with fire ladder trucks.

Nevis Fire Chief Josh Winter attended as well.

Bemidji firefighter Taylor Smith said, “We do quite a bit of training in Bemidji, but it’s fun to do some team training with other departments. You get to know the other teams in the local area.”

Smith has served with Bemidji for six years.