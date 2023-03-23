Bemidji man convicted of felony sexual assault

Jason Lee Critchfield, 39, of Bemidji was convicted in Hubbard County Court of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

According to court records, in December 2021, a Hubbard County sheriff’s investigator followed up on allegations of criminal sexual conduct that occurred 25 years ago at a Bemidji residence located within Hubbard County. The victim reported that sexual abuse began when she was approximately 7 years old and lasted until she was about 12. At the time, Critchfield was 13 to 17 years old.

In January 2022, while law enforcement were present, Critchfield admitted to sexually assaulting the victim when they were younger. He was arrested.

In January 2023, District Court Judge Robert Tiffany sentenced Critchfield to 86 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, with conditional release after a five-year confinement.

As part of the conditions, Critchfield must give a DNA sample when directed and may not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives for life.

