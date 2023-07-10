BBQ competition brings crowd to Nevis

Almost 2,000 tickets were sold to those attending the third annual Bands and BBQ event in Nevis on Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for the Nevis Fire Relief Association.

“It's for a good cause,” Nevis Municipal Liquor Store manager Cindy Paulson said.

Jeff Stremick showed some of the food JDS BBQ of Akeley was entering in the Nevis Bands and BBQ competition. In addition to ribs, chicken thighs were also featured.

It was Paulson’s first time doing the event which the Iron Horse also sponsors.

Elvis tribute artist Sean Wallin of Bemidji did two shows for the crowds at Nevis Bands and BBQ Saturday afternoon.

“Having Elvis perform throughout the day drew more crowds in and kept them longer,” she said. “It was a beautiful day for the event. We were busy into the night with more people coming to hear the band Paradigm in the evening. “

Local Dylan Landquist sliced up ribs for serving to hungry customers. He was on the team "The Gorillers."

Five trophies were awarded in the competition, along with prize money.

“It's 100% payback of entry fees,” she said.

The first prize for ribs of $600 went to the Snap Tail Smokers of Bovey, Minn.

The second prize of $400 was awarded to the team Meat Sweats of Nevis and the third prize of $200 to Big Daddy's BBQ of Nevis. Each team also received a trophy.

Nick Stenberg of Nevis, at right, was part of the "Meat Sweats" team that took second place in the competition. He is pictured with friend Chad Noetzelman.

Top competitors in the feathers and hooves categories each went home with $75 and a trophy. The hooves category winner was Gun Slinger BBQ from Oakdale, Minn. and the feathers category winner was Uff Da BBQ from Wadena.

Gunslinger BBQ of Oakdale featured Cuban "cigars" made from a flattened porkchop with swiss cheese, deli ham, dill pickle, jalapeno and honey mustard sauce. The creations were cooked up by Terry Willms and his grilling partner Bob Lacina (not pictured). They won a first place trophy in the hooves category.

Bob Kasper's team "Uff Da Barbecue" had a picture of his dad at their booth. "Gary passed away three years ago and he loved barbecue, so we're doing this event in his memory," he said. The team won the feather category at the barbecue competition.

Paulson said she hopes to expand next year's event to include snacks, like kettle corn and cotton candy, along with local craft vendors.

“I think if we did, it would be an even better festival,” she said. “And maybe we could get some high school bands to play. We are working really hard and doing our best so the tourists and community can enjoy their summer up north.”

