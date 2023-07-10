BBQ competition brings crowd to Nevis
The annual event is a big fundraiser for the Nevis Fire Relief Association.
Almost 2,000 tickets were sold to those attending the third annual Bands and BBQ event in Nevis on Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser for the Nevis Fire Relief Association.
“It's for a good cause,” Nevis Municipal Liquor Store manager Cindy Paulson said.
It was Paulson’s first time doing the event which the Iron Horse also sponsors.
“Having Elvis perform throughout the day drew more crowds in and kept them longer,” she said. “It was a beautiful day for the event. We were busy into the night with more people coming to hear the band Paradigm in the evening. “
Five trophies were awarded in the competition, along with prize money.
“It's 100% payback of entry fees,” she said.
The first prize for ribs of $600 went to the Snap Tail Smokers of Bovey, Minn.
The second prize of $400 was awarded to the team Meat Sweats of Nevis and the third prize of $200 to Big Daddy's BBQ of Nevis. Each team also received a trophy.
Top competitors in the feathers and hooves categories each went home with $75 and a trophy. The hooves category winner was Gun Slinger BBQ from Oakdale, Minn. and the feathers category winner was Uff Da BBQ from Wadena.
Paulson said she hopes to expand next year's event to include snacks, like kettle corn and cotton candy, along with local craft vendors.
“I think if we did, it would be an even better festival,” she said. “And maybe we could get some high school bands to play. We are working really hard and doing our best so the tourists and community can enjoy their summer up north.”
