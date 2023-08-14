BBQ challengers haul away big prizes

Gunslinger BBQ rode off into the sunset Saturday, Aug. 12 with the coveted title of Top Grill Master.

Eleven teams vied for prizes in the third Grandma Foster’s Backyard BBQ Challenge during Legends & Logging Days in downtown Park Rapids.

After a full day of prepping, grilling and chatting with passersby, the teams turned in their side dishes, chicken thighs and ribs for scoring.

Supervising the contest were Steve Foster with Grandma Foster’s BBQ Sauce and award-winning pitmaster Leonard Hawkins.

Two panels of six to eight judges evaluated each team’s dishes on a scale of 1-10 for appearance, taste and (in the meat categories) tenderness, before Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Derek Ricke announced the prize winners.

Don't tell these folks not to judge by appearances. Dan Pike and Bryan Hirt present the BBQ contestants' side dishes to two panels of judges, who were asked to rate each dish's appearance on a scale of 1 to 10. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Envy those judges. Once again, they were the only ones allowed to taste the contestants’ cookery, apart from a few extra portions the grillers ate for lunch or shared for free with a lucky few.

On the other hand, anyone walking through the picnic area at Main Avenue and 5th Street had ample time to inhale the aromas of grilling ribs, chicken and more.

Rev. Chad Berg, associate pastor at St. Johns Lutheran Church, pours a splash of whiskey on his chicken thighs. He grilled solo as "Pastor's Team." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Winning third place ($75) in the sides category were the Chicken Chokers & Hawgy Bottom Boys. The Rubbin’ Cluckin’ Chickens took second place ($100), and Gunslinger BBQ took first ($200).

In the chicken division, JD’s BBQ took third place ($75), Gunslinger BBQ second ($100) and Rubbin’ Cluckin’ Chickens first, winning a Pit Boss 3 Series digital electrical vertical smoker.

1 / 9: The Rubbin' Cluckin' Chickens team of Larry Stromback, Jim Hartig and Tom Wettels claims their prize, a wood fired grill, after winning the ribs division. 2 / 9: Past BBQ contest winner Clint Darchuk with Smokin' D BBQ spritzes his ribs with apple juice while cooking on an insulated smoker fueled by charcoal and wood. Darchuk made the 900-pound smoker from scratch at his fabrication shop in the Park Rapids industrial park. 3 / 9: Jimmy Sanchez, whose team R2 BBQ takes its name from the droid-like shape of his cooker smooker, prepares to lower the lid after putting his ribs down. Sanchez took pride in keeping it "old school" compared to other competitors' high-tech equipment. 4 / 9: Larry Stromback and Jim Hartig with the Rubbin' Cluckin' Chickens prepare a rack of pickle poppers for the sides competition. Not pictured is their teammate, Tom Wettels. 5 / 9: Lisa and Jeff Stremick of Akeley, competing as JD's BBQ, mix a bath for their ribs using apple juice and a seasoning blend. 6 / 9: Competing as Gunslinger BBQ, Terry Willms, Major Dudley and Bob Lacina hoist their Top Grill Master prize, a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, after placing first in the sides category and second in both chicken and ribs. 7 / 9: The Chicken Chokers & Hawgy Bottom Boys – Sheldon Emil, Paul Bouge and Jim Miller – claim their prize, a Pit Boss smoker, after winning first prize in the chicken category. 8 / 9: Sheldon Emil and Jim Miller with the Chicken Chokers & Hawgy Bottom Boys check the temperature of their ribs. Along with team member Paul Bouge, they're from Fargo, though Miller also has a home on Potato Lake. 9 / 9: Backyard BBQ Challenge contestants cook up a storm Saturday, Aug. 12, on the Legends & Logging Days picnic grounds off the fourth block of Main Avenue in Park Rapids.

In ribs, third place ($75) went to JD’s BBQ, second ($100) to Gunslinger BBQ and first prize, a Traeger Pro 780 wood fired grill, to the Chicken Chokers & Hawgy Bottom Boys.

Combining the scores in all three categories, third place overall was a tie between the Rubbin’ Cluckin’ Chickens and JD’s BBQ; second place went to the Chicken Chokers & Hawgy Bottom Boys; and winning the Top Grill Master prize of a Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 were Gunslinger BBQ.