News | Local
Barclay to address dementia friendly community

According to Connie Carmichael with Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, neurologist Dr. Terry Barclay is on tap to speak at an October dementia friendly community summit.

At left, Teepa Snow, a distinguished speaker about positive approaches to caring for someone with dementia, held a day-long conference in Park Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Shannon Geisen / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Dementia neurologist Dr. Terry Barclay is on tap to speak on aging and memory loss this October in Park Rapids.

“We have a pretty robust Dementia Friendly Community initiative going on,” Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area Director Connie Carmichael explained Feb. 9 at ACTION Park Rapids. “We’re hoping to have one big event every year.”

Regarding this year’s presenter, Carmichael said, Barclay works with Health Partners and is known for being an excellent speaker.

Last October, the speaker was Dr. Teepa Snow, an internationally recognized expert on dementia issues. More than 200 people attended the event, Carmichael said. “It was phenomenal, and she was fantastic.”

She said Snow’s organization has penciled Park Rapids in on her calendar for 2024. “We’re really excited,” said Carmichael. “She doesn’t do a lot (of events), maybe 12-15 per year internationally, and we got her in Park Rapids, twice!”

Age Friendly MN grantCarmichael also announced she recently applied for an Age Friendly Minnesota community grant with the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Board on Aging.

“What my grant request is for is to hire a coordinator part-time that can put together a community calendar,” she said. “There’s so many events in our community. But unless you’re part of that particular group, you might not even know about it. I hear about stuff all the time, after the fact, that would be great for my seniors.”

Another ACTION Park Rapids participant, Rod Nordberg, also noted that because of the lack of a communitywide calendar, there had been a scheduling conflict between the Classic Chorale and the Park Rapids Community Band.

Carmichael proposed an online calendar where organizations of any kind can put in their information and avoid double-ups like that.

Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Derek Ricke did point out that the chamber’s website does have a community calendar, and agreed to work with Carmichael on this.

“I won’t hear (about the grant) until, probably March,” said Carmichael. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed that that happens.”

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSLIVING AT HOME OF PARK RAPIDS AREA
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
