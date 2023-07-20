6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

News Local

Ballot error discovered in Dist. 4 special election

Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave, in a July 20 news release, says voters have three options.

"Special Election" sticker
.
Adobe Stock
By Staff reports
Today at 5:19 PM

According to a July 20 news release, the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office discovered a printing error on ballots mailed to registered voters for the special election of a District 4 county commissioner.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

The district consists of the cities of Akeley and Laporte, along with the townships of Guthrie, Hart Lake, Hendrickson, Lakeport, Clay, Thorpe, Steamboat River, Mantrap and Akeley.

Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave says, “In conjunction with the Office of the State Auditor and the Ninth District Court, the error has been corrected and the printer has produced new compliant ballots.”

RELATED STORY:

Rave said voters have the following options:

  • As approved by the Ninth Judicial Court, use the original ballot. “Your ballot will be duplicated on the new compliant ballot in the presence of qualified election judges, in accordance with a process directed by the Minnesota Secretary of State.”
  • As allowed by Minnesota law, request that a replacement ballot be mailed to you by calling the Hubbard County Auditor’s Office at 218-732-3196. “Allow time for mailing as your ballot must be received by Election Day.”
  • As allowed by Minnesota Law, vote in person at the courthouse. “Your original ballot will be spoiled.”

In order to be counted, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8.
“Hubbard County works diligently to ensure our elections are fair, accurate and secure,” Rave said in the release.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
