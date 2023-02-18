Baby quilts made by PR woman are a gift of love

Therese Hauber is giving back to the community where she lived most of her life by making and donating baby quilts. She has given 35 quilts away so far.

A resident of Diamond Willow, an assisted living facility in Park Rapids, she said she likes to keep busy.

“I came to Diamond Willow almost eight years ago,” she said. “I wanted something more to do because I can’t sit still. They have Bingo and I like doing puzzles and baking, but when I’m not doing activities I like making quilts and giving them away. I’m 86 but I don’t feel really old.”

Her quilts have been gifted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has also given some to the babies of the staff at Diamond Willow and a few of the residents as well. She has pictures on her wall of babies on the quilts she gave them.

A special friendship

Jamie Jokela said she visits Hauber at least weekly and sometimes more often.

“She’s my quilting friend,” she said. “She’s such a fun person to be around. She’s very positive. It’s a real inspiration to know someone who’s 86 and still enjoying life so much. I think this quilting has done wonderful things for her heart, knowing she’s helping others.”

“Jamie’s dad, Ed, used to be here at Diamond Willow,” Hauber said. “She gives me the materials to make quilts from her stash at home. She also puts the batting and the backs on the quilts. I tie it and then she finishes the edges.”

As the quilts started to pile up, Jokela suggested Hauber donate some of them to Calvary Lutheran Church. The quilts will be presented to babies at their baptism.

Making quilts for babies, including her great-grandchildren, is something Therese Hauber really enjoys. She has pictures of many of the babies with their quilts in her room at Diamond Willow. Contributed / Therese Hauber

Hauber said she hopes to give away more quilts in the community. ““I’m going to ask St. Peter’s if they want some for their babies, and ask the Pregnancy Resource Center, too,” she said.

Memories of days gone by

Hauber said she learned how to make quilts from her mother Sarah when she was about 10 years old. “She taught me how to sew, crochet, knit and embroider,” she said. “My first quilt was all embroidered roses. Then we put it together and I hand-quilted it.”

Hauber moved to Park Rapids from Pinta, Minn. in 1948 when she was 12. She attended St. Peter’s School, connected to the church where the addition is now, until she graduated from the eighth grade, then went to St. Francis in Little Falls for high school.

She said Park Rapids has changed a lot since she was a child. “There was an old hotel downtown right on the corner of Fourth and Main where the Greyhound Bus used to come,” she said. “I took the bus to Little Falls when I went to school there. I lived at the school until I graduated.”

Hauber spent a short time at the convent in Crookston before deciding becoming a nun wasn’t what she wanted to do with her life. “That wasn’t my cup of tea,” she said.

She married and had four children. After she was divorced, Hauber worked three jobs to provide for her family.

“I worked at the hospital and the school and had a paper route,” she said. “At the hospital I worked in every department. I was in the nursery feeding the babies, and that was fun.

Housekeeping was my last job at the hospital. I was also a janitor at the school. And I had a paper route for 11 years, walking and pulling close to 100 newspapers in a wagon to deliver to businesses and houses. I started out with the Minneapolis Tribune and later delivered the Park Rapids Enterprise.”

Most recently, she worked at McDonald’s, where she was employed for over 11 years.

“I worked there until I had my heart surgery eight years ago,” she said. “I started with the french fries and ended up at the drive-up window. I just loved it. I’d still be working if I could. I miss the drive-through. I talked to people who came through and knew a lot of them.”

All four of Hauber’s children attended school in Park Rapids. Her oldest son Dan and his wife Debbie live near Bemidji. Her second son Fran and his wife Pam live in Park Rapids. Mike and his wife Diana live in Virginia, Minn. and her daughter Laurie and her husband Bob live in Kansas. “They’re all good kids,” she said.

She also has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.