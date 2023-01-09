Artists invited to Heartland Area Arts Summit

Heartland Arts and the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative are exploring the possibility of parallel programming.

An ad hoc committee meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Armory Arts and Events Center.

All Park Rapids area artists are invited to attend this Heartland Area Arts Summit. RSVP to Will Olson at wolson@parkrapidsarmory.org or leave a message at 218-237-3722.

The committee will discuss pursuing joint grants, workshops and other opportunities, along with potential benefits and challenges of shared efforts.

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will share their successes with artists of all types in the Park Rapids area.

Artists will be asked to complete a survey and share how they might be willing to participate.

Heartland Arts ad hoc committee members are Bickey Bender, Jill Lucas, Will Olson, Dawn Rossbach and Lowell Wolff. Bagley will be sending four representatives.

Heartland Arts serves as an umbrella organization for 16 arts and cultural organizations in the greater Park Rapids area.