News | Local
Artists invited to Heartland Area Arts Summit

An ad hoc committee meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Armory Arts and Events Center.

By Staff reports
January 09, 2023 11:42 AM
Heartland Arts and the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative are exploring the possibility of parallel programming.

All Park Rapids area artists are invited to attend this Heartland Area Arts Summit. RSVP to Will Olson at wolson@parkrapidsarmory.org or leave a message at 218-237-3722.

The committee will discuss pursuing joint grants, workshops and other opportunities, along with potential benefits and challenges of shared efforts.

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will share their successes with artists of all types in the Park Rapids area.

Artists will be asked to complete a survey and share how they might be willing to participate.

Heartland Arts ad hoc committee members are Bickey Bender, Jill Lucas, Will Olson, Dawn Rossbach and Lowell Wolff. Bagley will be sending four representatives.

Heartland Arts serves as an umbrella organization for 16 arts and cultural organizations in the greater Park Rapids area.

Related Topics: ARTHUBBARD COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
