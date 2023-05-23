Area graduations are this weekend

Area high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023 are planned for Memorial Day weekend.

Menahga High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Laporte’s High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the main gym. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Nevis High School graduation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Tiger Arena.

Park Rapids Area High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The ceremony will be held on the football field, weather permitting, or in the gymnasium.

