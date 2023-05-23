99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Area graduations are this weekend

The class of 2023 graduates on Friday in Menahga, Saturday in Nevis and Sunday in Park Rapids.

StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
(Adobe Stock)
Chinnapong - stock.adobe.com
Today at 9:56 AM

Area high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023 are planned for Memorial Day weekend.

Menahga High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Laporte’s High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the main gym. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Nevis High School graduation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Tiger Arena.

Park Rapids Area High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The ceremony will be held on the football field, weather permitting, or in the gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE STUDENT NEWS:

What To Read Next
Road Work Ahead Sign
Local
Hubbard County Hwy. Dept. seeks $100K in federal funds
May 23, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
052423.N.PRE.MemorialDayServiceatAllVets.jpg
Local
Memorial Day services scheduled for May 29
May 23, 2023 10:57 AM
052423.N.PRE.CMSFoodDrive4246.jpg
Local
Middle school students donate to food shelf
May 23, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.PRE.CMSFoodDrive4246.jpg
Local
Middle school students donate to food shelf
May 23, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Runners.JPG
Prep
Area runners compete in 19th Fargo Marathon, Half Marathon races
May 22, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
StudentNewsPlaceholder.jpg
Local
Area graduations are this weekend
May 23, 2023 09:56 AM
052423.N.PRE.FishingDock3494.jpg
Local
Wetting fish hooks in the Fish Hook River
May 22, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish