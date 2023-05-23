Area graduations are this weekend
The class of 2023 graduates on Friday in Menahga, Saturday in Nevis and Sunday in Park Rapids.
Area high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2023 are planned for Memorial Day weekend.
Menahga High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Laporte’s High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, in the main gym. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Nevis High School graduation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Tiger Arena.
Park Rapids Area High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. The ceremony will be held on the football field, weather permitting, or in the gymnasium.
