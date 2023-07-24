Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, July 24

News Local

Area dancers earn top honors at Wisconsin competition

Three dance groups made it to the finals, with one winning a national title.

NorthernLightDanceChampionship072623.P.PRE.jpg
Northern Lights Dance Academy production line dancers from Park Rapids and Frazee won the national title with their jazz routine titled “the Purple Revolution.” It was choreographed by Kiala Velde and Kendal Ware.
Contributed / Kendal Ware
By Staff reports
Today at 1:18 PM

The Northern Lights Dance Academy production line made up of 48 dancers from Park Rapids and Frazee took first place at the “Triple S” dance competition held at the Wisconsin Dells recently.

NLDSeniors072623.P.PRE.jpg
The senior dance team comprises students in grades 7-12. From left, Cadence Perry, Jocelyn Mathison, Robyn Mayer, Kenzie Strasburg, Savannah Starmer, June Anderson and Maddie Shepherd performed this dance number.
Contributed / Kendal Ware

Over 800 dance routines were performed throughout the week, with only the top three in each category competing in the grand finals. In addition to the group that placed first, two groups from the NLDA Frazee studio got into the grand finals and competed again, but did not win.

By Staff reports
