Apply now to improve Hubbard County internet access

Grants are available to help county residents improve internet service.

Anyone who owns property in Hubbard County and meets the criteria for being unserved or underserved may apply for the Broadband Line Extension Program, including seasonal residents.

An unserved location is defined as a location that does not have a wired broadband service of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

MN Infrastructure Grant Goal Broadband Map This Minnesota Infrastructure Grant Goal broadband map shows unserved and underserved areas in Hubbard County.

“Last week, when Nevis School had an e-learning day because it wasn’t safe to drive, I heard that some kids who don’t have internet in their home had to drive to the school (hot spot) to get Wi-Fi to download their assignments,” Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said.

“More and more, it’s just the expectation that people have broadband access where they live or where they work. I hope people will take the opportunity to apply for this, because if it brings money and infrastructure into the county, that’s good for all of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Legislature has allocated $15 million to the program and the maximum grant for a property is $25,000. The application window is open now, with the first grant awards announced in May.

Apply now

Cadwell said applications have already started coming in and now is the time to act, both individually and as groups in underserved areas.

“I saw in Mahnomen County that people were sharing a copy of that one-page information sheet on Facebook,” he said. “That’s how social media works. I’m hoping that lake associations and other groups will pick it up and share it, too. There are already several applications from Hubbard County. But if there were more it would be better.

“The more people that apply from Hubbard County, the more likely it is that Hubbard County will get money to extend services. This is all running through the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED); it is not a county program. But I think we would get more money coming into the county if we had more applicants.”

Mary Thompson is executive director of the Heartland Lakes Development Commission.

“Some of the areas in our county are not served or are underserved,” she said. “That causes some households to be at a disadvantage when it comes to the ability to work remotely, shop online, or any of those kinds of opportunities. If you have somebody who wants to move to this area and work remotely, they could live here and add to this community, but if they don’t have internet, they really can't.

“It’s a quality-of-place issue that really puts us at a disadvantage if we don’t have full coverage of broadband. For businesses, the expectation these days is to have a stellar internet. If we have an area that is unserved or underserved in the county, those areas don’t have the potential for a business location there.”

Underserved areas

“If you look at a broadband map from 2022, there is a swath around Lake Belle Taine and around the Akeley area that is underserved, but part of that is in the Paul Bunyan State Forest so there’s really nobody there,” Cadwell said. “There’s also a big chunk of underserved along Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 64 from Akeley to Walker with quite a few people there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People can apply for an infrastructure connection grant. They’re not actually going to get the grant. The (internet) providers will take a look at the map and bid to provide service to those areas. If a bunch of people from Belle Taine apply, they’d be more likely to bid on the project.”

How to apply

Individuals complete an application through DEED for grants to offset the cost of extending service to their home or business location.

Each person should enter their own address where service is not available. The form also has a signature box for the person completing the form, affirming the information provided.

According to a news release from DEED, broadband providers will then decide how to respond in the reverse auction to serve multiple addresses under this program, or possibly submit a Border-to-Border Broadband Grant application to build out the area under a larger project.

To access the Broadband Line Extension Connection program, visit mn.gov/deed/programs-services/broadband/extension.

Submitting an application does not guarantee an extension of service will be given.

For more information or to request a paper application form, call the Office of Broadband Development at 651-259-7610 or email deed.broadband@state.mn.us.

County residents may also contact Cadwell at 218-732-2336 or send an email to jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us for assistance.