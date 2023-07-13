Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, July 13
Crime & Courts
Garage Sale Map
Making Northern Minnesota Memories
Lakes Summer Fun
Where are they now?
PRoject 309 Photo Gallery
Puzzles & Games
Park Rapids Jobs
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Crime & Courts
Garage Sale Map
Making Northern Minnesota Memories
Lakes Summer Fun
Where are they now?
PRoject 309 Photo Gallery
Puzzles & Games
Park Rapids Jobs
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get local news 24/7.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
Animal projects keep ag in the fair
Poultry, goats, dairy cows, horses and rabbits were in the spotlight Wednesday and Thursday of Hubbard County's 'five greatest days of summer.'
Hazel Mae Carter walks her horse to a grand champion ribbon in the senior ranch pleasure category of Thursday's 4-H horse show.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Robin Fish
Today at 11:14 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Klayton Selander brought a Holstein spring junior heifer calf to Wednesday's 4-H dairy cow show at the fair. It was the first place, champion and only entry in the show, judged by Mark Jaeger.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Rose Zimmerman of Park Rapids and her minilop cross bunny, Calico, and her dad, Matthew Zimmerman of Nevis, and his rex rabbit, Bud, enjoy a little cuddle time Wednesday in the livestock barn at the Hubbard County Fair, ahead of Thursday's rabbit show.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Mark Jaeger (at left) judges the market/dairy meat goat wether class in the 4-H goat show Wednesday, July 12, at the Hubbard County Fair. Receiving red ribbons were (from left) Miranda, Mallory and Blake Kowalke, in fourth to second place respectively, while Klayton Selander (at right) took home a first-place blue ribbon.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Clara Selander, judge Mark Jaeger and dad/helper Brent Selander discuss Clara's entry in the Cloverbud dairy cow show Wednesday at the fair.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Sophia Reysack watches Sawyer Weiss wash his cow as Elaina Doll gives hers a scrub Wednesday. Their animals were at the fairgrounds in preparation for Friday's beef show.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
4-H parent Janelle Mathison helps Oliver Mathison hold his horse as Malinda Dexter of Wadena judges him in the Cloverbud showmanship category at Thursday's horse show.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
Instagram
Youtube
Facebook
Linkedin
What To Read Next
Local
Foundations of new Park Rapids High School wing are being poured
18h ago
·
By
Robin Fish
Local
Menahga City Administrator resigns
21h ago
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Local
Park Rapids School Board approves tax abatement
23h ago
·
By
Robin Fish
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Park Rapids City Council grants liquor license for embattled club
1d ago
·
By
Robin Fish
Minnesota
Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake in northern Minn.
1d ago
·
By
Staff reports
Local
Menahga Finns celebrate midsummer
2d ago
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Local
Warne sentenced to 10 years for sex crime
2d ago
·
By
Staff reports
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.