Animal projects keep ag in the fair

Poultry, goats, dairy cows, horses and rabbits were in the spotlight Wednesday and Thursday of Hubbard County's 'five greatest days of summer.'

Hazel Mae Carter walks her horse to a grand champion ribbon in the senior ranch pleasure category of Thursday's 4-H horse show.
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Today at 11:14 AM
Klayton Selander brought a Holstein spring junior heifer calf to Wednesday's 4-H dairy cow show at the fair. It was the first place, champion and only entry in the show, judged by Mark Jaeger.
Rose Zimmerman of Park Rapids and her minilop cross bunny, Calico, and her dad, Matthew Zimmerman of Nevis, and his rex rabbit, Bud, enjoy a little cuddle time Wednesday in the livestock barn at the Hubbard County Fair, ahead of Thursday's rabbit show.
Mark Jaeger (at left) judges the market/dairy meat goat wether class in the 4-H goat show Wednesday, July 12, at the Hubbard County Fair. Receiving red ribbons were (from left) Miranda, Mallory and Blake Kowalke, in fourth to second place respectively, while Klayton Selander (at right) took home a first-place blue ribbon.
Clara Selander, judge Mark Jaeger and dad/helper Brent Selander discuss Clara's entry in the Cloverbud dairy cow show Wednesday at the fair.
Sophia Reysack watches Sawyer Weiss wash his cow as Elaina Doll gives hers a scrub Wednesday. Their animals were at the fairgrounds in preparation for Friday's beef show.
4-H parent Janelle Mathison helps Oliver Mathison hold his horse as Malinda Dexter of Wadena judges him in the Cloverbud showmanship category at Thursday's horse show.
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
