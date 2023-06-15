Amid disarray, Hubbard County ponders terminating HRA Board

Mismanagement and dysfunction within the Hubbard County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) has county officials considering disbanding the organization and combining it with the Heartland Lakes Development Commission (HLDC).

The matter was discussed at the Hubbard County Board’s work session on Tuesday, June 13.

Citing a letter from HRA Board Chair Kathy Henry that was emailed to the entire county board, Hubbard County Administrator Jeff Cadwell said, “We know the employees of the HRA were terminated for falsification of time cards and for paying other people off the books to work on those projects.”

He continued, “There are concerns that have come up through the audit that have been reiterated about cash handling and receipting of rents and deposits. And there’s concerns about the maintenance and conditions of the facilities, relative to complaints and additional repairs above and beyond what would be expected in the regular return of those spaces.”

“I’ve also heard from our sheriff and social services director that they’d be happy to address the board and speak about concerns related to those facilities that they see on a regular basis,” Cadwell said.

Current HRA members are as follows (term expiration in parentheses):

Dewey Goeden, Dist. 1 (Dec. 31, 2026)

Kathy Henry, Dist. 2 (Dec. 31, 2023)

Floyd Frank, Dist. 3 (Dec. 31, 2027)

Kristen Fake, Dist. 4 (Dec. 31, 2024)

Daryl Bessler, Dist. 5 (Dec. 31, 2025)

$7 million in assets

County commissioner Char Christenson, who is a representative on the Hubbard County HRA Board, noted they have over $7 million worth in assets.

Meadow's Edge Apartments and Meadow View Apartmetns are both two-story, 28-unit buildings. They were built with the intent of providing affordable housing for the Hubbard County workforce. Meadow View opened in Jan. 2020, Meadow's Edge in March 2021. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

HRA oversees Meadow View and Meadow’s Edge Apartments, The Regency and Cornerstone Apartments.

Cornerstone Apartments, situated next to Depot Park on 3rd Street, comprises two buildings. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Cornerstone Apartments, situated next to Depot Park on 3rd Street, comprises two buildings. There’s a one-story building with five one-bedroom apartments and a two-story building with four two-bedroom apartments.

Regency Apartments is a 15-unit, three-story building on 5th St. in Park Rapids. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

Regency Apartments, located at the corner of Gilbert Ave. and 5th St., is a 15-unit, three-story building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Meadow View and Meadow's Edge offer 56 units of affordable housing. They are located on Career Path.

Those are county dollars tied up in these projects, Christenson noted.

No management after June 30

“The other challenge is that HLDC was contracted to provide management services for HRA and that contract is canceled, effective June 30,” Cadwell said. “So there’s nothing lined up for July 1 for property management, staffing or leadership of the HRA.”

Cadwell said contracted management rather than hiring an executive director “created this situation where we didn’t have direct oversight of the staff.”

In this case, Cadwell said HLDC and the HRA Board “did not work well together, and it contributed and exacerbated the situation.”

On June 8, Cadwell posted a request for proposals (RFP) on the county’s website, with Hubbard County Board chair Tom Krueger’s approval.

The RFP seeks “responses from qualified individuals or organizations” for property management services of the Hubbard County HRA, including acting as “an executive director.” The RFP deadline was Friday, June 16.

“I was contacted by a member of the HRA that said there was no vote, no authorization. It was demanded that I take it down off the website,” Cadwell.

He said it appears the HRA Board is neither capable of managing the housing projects nor working together to find a solution.

Cadwell asked if the county board had confidence in the HRA.

A liability for the county

Referencing the issues outlined in Henry’s letter, county commissioner David De La Hunt said, “We have a dysfunctional HRA Board.”

As a member of the HLDC, De La Hunt reported that “everything the director (Mary Thompson) tried to do and exercise the authority in the contract was undercut by the HRA Board. … That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Unless the root cause of the problem is addressed, De La Hunt said it won’t matter who is contracted for management services.

Reading from Henry’s letter, De La Hunt said, the concerns she raised were the inability of the HRA Board to be effective, manage HRA properties effectively or address improper conduct of members and staff.

De La Hunt read, “The HRA Board members have actively opposed the vision and direction set forth by the county board in several instances, one being the housing trust fund, the other being the new apartment complex and trying to get those projects done. Board members are interfering with HRA management. They’re micromanaging.

“Then there’s business and statute concerns – accuracy of the minutes. Financial concerns with upkeep, accounts receivable, payroll and cash flow.”

Christenson noted that accounts receivable went from zero to over $60,000.

“That’s uncalled for. Somebody’s not doing their job,” De La Hunt said.

There’s concerns with bids and RFP compliance with state statute, he continued, along with “improper calling of special meetings without notifying all board members.”

De La Hunt favors canceling the existing appointments to the HRA Board.

To continue the HRA Board would be “irresponsible and subjects the county to potential liability,” he concluded. “The county board has to take authority back.”

Krueger noted the problem is “primarily with one person,” not the full HRA Board. “There’s four very good, quality people. To abandon the entire board for just one doesn’t make sense to me.”

Krueger argued that the HRA Board members should be given due process.

De La Hunt agreed that one unnamed board member appeared to be the main source of problems. “But it’s gotten so tumultuous now that the board can’t function as a whole anymore.”

De La Hunt said some board members have threatened to resign in frustration.

Christenson said two HRA Board members disagreed with legal advice from Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden and the board’s attorney about HRA employees’ illegal actions. “Those two board members thought they should just be given disciplinary action,” she recounted.

In addition, Christenson said two HRA Board members were assigned to contact the Headwaters Regional Development Commission (HRDC), but then a third board member contacted HRDC and gave them a tour.

“That same person went to the city planning commission last night and said that they were representing the HRA Board. They got a condition put on the gravel to the road of the new development that will be calcium chloride. But the board never authorized this person to go to the meeting,” Christenson said. “Those are just two examples. I could give many.”

Two-hour meetings accomplish “nothing,” she continued. “The riff is so deep, and the blame game, especially by one person, is so vocal.”

HRDC involvement

Krueger asked how much a new HRA executive director would be compensated.

The current HLDC contract, Cadwell replied, costs $40,000.

A full-time executive director would likely cost $125,000, plus benefits, he estimated, but Cadwell didn’t know if the position only requires 10 or 20 hours per week.

In the past, HRA had a contract with HRDC. Christenson said the old HRDC contract was for five hours. Cadwell noted that was for clerk services only, not property management.

County commissioner Ted Van Kempen, the county representative on the HRDC Executive Board, said they voted last week to continue negotiations with the HRA.

Van Kempen said HRDC is confident it could take over on July 1.

Sod was laid for Meadow's Edge Apartments, but was not watered. On Tuesday, county commissioners discussed how the HRA Board's inability to let the Heartland Lakes Development Commission do its management job is the root problem. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

HRDC staff toured the facilities, as did Van Kempen, Krueger and Christenson last week.

Van Kempen said he has concerns, adding money will need to be expended for The Regency’s garage and an apartment or two.

The Regency's garage, another Hubbard County HRA property, is also in need of repairs. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

The Meadows, which are only a few years old, are also in need of repairs, he said.

Cadwell said he was uncertain whether those negotiations with HRDC were compliant.

Pinecrest housing project at risk

Cadwell pointed out that other counties have a combined economic development authority and housing redevelopment authority.

“We’re paying both,” he said, adding that merging resources would maximize staff, result in cost savings and be more efficient.

“Right now, we’ve got a turf war between an HLDC and an HRA Board – and that’s not going to help anybody. If this housing project doesn’t happen because of that, that’s going to be a real shame,” he said.

Cadwell said statute provides several options for Hubbard County to combine the authorities, adding that Frieden suggested this route. In the meantime, the county board would become the HRA Board.

Krueger said he opposes eliminating the current HRA Board.

Cadwell replied that Frieden was “adamantly opposed to that idea because of the liability.” He recommended tabling the issue until they heard from Frieden.

De La Hunt agreed that the best solution is a combined board, “but how do we get there?”

Cadwell said he and Frieden will return with details.

