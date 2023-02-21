99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Alcohol involved in Lake Emma Twp. snowmobile crash, injuring two

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office reports that a preliminary breath test revealed a .11 alcohol concentration for driver Megan Offerdahl, 21, of Park Rapids.

FSA snowmobile accident
By Staff reports
February 21, 2023 11:12 AM

A Park Rapids woman broke her leg and a passenger suffered injuries following a snowmobile crash on Hubbard County Road 4 in Lake Emma Township.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received the crash report at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

The news release states deputies found the driver, 21-year old Megan Offerdahl of Park Rapids, sitting on the seat of the snowmobile with a broken leg. A juvenile passenger had an extensive cut to his leg and facial injuries. Hubbard First Responders and North Memorial Ambulance staff provided medical care to both parties.

The sheriff’s office says Offerdahl was driving a 2000 Ski Doo snowmobile north in the ditch of County Road 4 when she lost control of the machine and struck a tree.

The news release states that deputies smelled an odor of alcohol emanating from Offerdahl, detected slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes. A preliminary breath test was administered, revealing a .11 alcohol concentration. Offerdahl admitted to law enforcement that she was traveling too fast and that she had just consumed Peach Schnapps and Busch Apple. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Offerdahl’s blood and the results are pending.

Both Offerdahl and her passenger were transported to CHI St. Joseph’s Health, where they were treated for their injuries.

