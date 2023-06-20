Akeley's share of Hwy. 34 project nearly $220K

The Akeley City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at city hall to discuss how funds will be allocated to pay for the city’s portion of the State Hwy. 34 project, which is set to begin July 10.

“Some of the money is already dedicated, but we need to figure out where we’re pulling the rest from,” Mayor Brian Hitchcock said.

Council members learned during their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 14 that the city’s estimated portion of the project has increased from $192,889 in the preliminary agreement to $219,888, based on the bids that came in for the project.

The council approved a cooperative agreement amendment for the project to reflect new information in the first change order from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The change order also includes a payment schedule.

Muni is getting a stage

Liquor Store Manager Lacey Hitchcock’s request for a 12-by-16-foot permanent stage for bands at the Municipal Liquor Store was approved by the council.

She said it should be up in time for Paul Bunyan Days this weekend, since the trailer they have rented in the past is not available. The council approved an expenditure up to $2,000. The stage will be made of green-treated wood.

With the stage in place, plans are to hire more bands during summers. Hitchcock said the placement of the stage will not interfere with long-term plans to add a bar and a patio or possibly an addition to the facility.

Water and sewer updates

Mike Hubner of the water and sewer department shared some updates with the council.

He reported that a pump from 1985 on lift station No. 2 failed, so that station is running with one pump until it can be replaced.

Hubner brought two estimates for replacements to the council. They approved spending a total of $9,488 to replace the failed pump. The cost includes installation.

Hubner was asked about the warranty on this pump and said he will bring that information to next month’s meeting.

The council approved paying the excavator that is in town in preparation for the Hwy. 34 project, up to $2,000 to dig a trench for a water service line on Graceson Ave. Five years ago, the council approved extending city water service to that lot. The city will save money by having the line put in before the road is paved. The trench needs to be approximately 50-feet long.

The council authorized Hubner to move forward to explore a contract with a pumper based out of Becker that is looking for a place to dispose of portable toilet waste. The company will pay the city 25 cents per gallon to dump the waste into a city lift station. Hubner said the system can handle this and they will draw up a contract for the city to consider at their next meeting.

The council tabled action on purchasing equipment that may save money on operating the city wells until they can find out if a rebate is available to help with the cost.

In other business, the council:

Accepted a $1,000 donation from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Foundation for the National Night Out event that will be held in August.

Heard from Police Chief Jimmy Hansen that he is continuing to work with residents who need to clean up their property so it complies with city ordinances.

Approved the Transportation Alternatives Solicitation grant bid for the Akeley Paul Bunyan trailhead connections and parking lot work, with the exception if possible of the concrete portion that crosses the alleyway to the north of the park.

Approved not waiving the liability insurance coverage limits for the city as required annually.

Approved donating $640 from the park fund to the Hubbard County Sentenced to Serve program for bringing a crew to clean up the city campground.

Heard that the bathrooms at the beach were vandalized, and as a result they will be closed at 7 p.m. from now on instead of at dark.

Heard that the community projects group will be applying for additional grant funding.

Heard a concern from council member Bobbie Wosika about a resident at the apartments in town who has a dog, but doesn’t clean up poop in the area. She said she has tried to contact the apartment owner by phone and on Facebook, but hasn’t gotten a response. Tires behind the building also need to be cleaned up. The next step will be to fill out a complaint form.

Closed the meeting for evaluations for city employees Reid Watson, Lacey Hitchcock, Hansen and Kristi Kath.

The next Akeley council meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at city hall.

