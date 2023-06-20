Akeley’s Paul Bunyan Days is June 23-25

Akeley will be celebrating its logging history this weekend. The festival kicks off Friday with an all-you-can-eat fish fry at the area near the statue of legendary logger Paul Bunyan on Hwy. 34 known by locals as Paul’s Patio from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with music by the Pels.

Listen to live music by “Nate’s Fish” outdoors at the Municipal Liquor Store on Hwy. 34 from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. A teen dance with music by a DJ will be held from 8-11 p.m.

Free inflatables for kids to enjoy will be featured all weekend, along with food and craft vendors. Paul Bunyan Days buttons available for $2 at area businesses are required and also give the wearer a chance to win prizes.

This photo of lumberjacks is one of many featured at the Historical Museum near Paul's Patio. Enterprise file photo

Saturday's activities

Saturday's events include Audrey’s Purple Plaid 5-K run at 9 a.m. to raise money to benefit local residents who have cancer. Register from 5-8 p.m. Friday or from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A car show will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be a treasure hunt. Maps are available at Paul’s Patio for $5.

At noon there will be a cake walk at Paul’s Patio. The cost is 50 cents per walk for the chance to win a cake.

A horseshoe tournament will be held at Red River Event Center at 1 p.m. There is a $5 fee to participate.

At 1:30 p.m. go to the city fishing pier to register for the kid’s fishing contest. The free event is from 2-3 p.m. Bait is provided. Participating youth must be with an adult and wear a life jacket.

Music rounds up the day with “Sidewinders'' from 3-7 p.m., “2 Towns Down” from 7-9 p.m. and “Mallrats'' from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. All bands will play on the main stage at Paul’s Patio.

Sunday service, parade and pie

Sunday morning there will be an ecumenical worship service at 10 a.m. at Paul’s Patio with music by Fran and Frank.

Parade line up will be at 11:30 a.m. on Pleasant Ave. with the grand parade at 1 p.m.

After the parade there will be an ice cream and pie social with live music by Frankly Country. The festival will conclude with parade awards and button prize drawings at 3 p.m.

No pets are allowed at the festival with an exception for service dogs.