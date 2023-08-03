Akeley's National Night Out successful because of community support

A thunderstorm that moved through Akeley on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 1 didn’t interfere with the city’s National Night Out, which enjoyed mostly blue skies and a fresh breeze.

RELATED COVERAGE:





Mackenzie Rohloff, 7, of Park Rapids, is deputized by Akeley Police Chief Jimmy Hansen, who put a sticker badge on for her during the scavenger hunt portion of Akeley’s National Night Out.

National Night Out events are designed to build police and community partnerships. Akeley City Clerk Kristi Kath has coordinated the event for the past four years.

“I’d say that throughout the event there were upwards of 300 people,” she said.

“I was a little concerned when we were doing our setup,” she said. “A thunderstorm came through, and It was pitch black. We got over an inch of rain in a very short period of time, so there were giant mud puddles everywhere. We were thinking of alternative plans if it got totally rained out because they were predicting hail and gale-force winds later also, but the skies cleared up and the weather held out for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kath said it is the support of the community that makes National Night Out a success.

K9 demonstrations by Minnesota State Patrol officers Nick Otterson and Matt Holden drew a crowd of onlookers at Akeley's National Night Out. Holden explained how his young K9 partner, a German Shorthair, is trained to sniff out drugs hidden in a vehicle.

“It is substantially growing every year,” she said. “The event promotes community awareness of the presence of those in our community who are there to help us. There were a lot of other community organizations there, like MAHUBE-OTWA, Hubbard in Prevention. This event is an opportunity to bring people of our community together and let them see what opportunities are available. The North Memorial Ambulance was there, along with fire trucks from the Eastern Hubbard County Fire District, Nevis and Laporte.”

Addie Ellenberg of Park Rapids was all smiles as she got transformed into her favorite animal at Akeley's National Night Out with help from Lorena from The Painted Turtle. "I always wanted to be a rainbow kitty," she said.

A grant from the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association helped pay for a 2-gallon bag of school supplies for each child who filled out and turned in their scavenger hunt card.

“I contacted the schools closest to us and asked them to send a list of supplies for pre-K through third grade and another for fourth through sixth graders, so we got what was on their lists,” Kath said. “The scavenger hunt had kids interact with first responders, ambulance, police and firefighters in a fun and safe atmosphere, so if something happens and they need to get help from some of those people they won’t be afraid.”

Akeley Police Chief Jimmy Hansen set up the K-9 demonstrations with state troopers who showed how dogs are trained to find drugs hidden in a vehicle. He moved around throughout the event visiting with both children and adults.

Donations from community organizations paid for National Night Out backpacks, prizes for games, snow cones, face painting by Painted Turtles, a balloon twister and the food that was served to those attending the event.

“The sponsorships also paid for the scooters and other prizes we gave away during the evening,” Kath said. “The Eastern Hubbard County Fire District and Enbridge each gave $2,000. Other community organizations that contributed to the project included the Akeley Lions, Akeley Veterans and Community Outreach and the Akeley Regional Community Center. Zappy’s Cafe closed during the National Night Out so some of their staff could volunteer to help serve the food, and we also had food support from Blue Line BBQ.”

Kath said they are already looking ahead to next year’s National Night Out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was a very successful event, and we hope to grow it in the future,” she said.

